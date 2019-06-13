Cricket World Cup 2019

Search begins for AN-32 aircraft survivors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Missing AN-32 aircraft (Representational image)
 Missing AN-32 aircraft (Representational image)

Guwahati: After having located the crash site, a team comprising personnel from the Indian Air Force, Army and civil mountaineers has been airlifted to a location close to the crash site.

Informing that a joint team comprising of 15 members has been airlifted to a location close to the crash site, the defence spokesperson said that some members of the search team, comprising nine from IAF mountaineering team, four from Army and two civilian mountaineers, have reached the crash site while some of them are still tracking.

 

More people are expected to join the first team once a base camp is established close to the crash site. Mi17s and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Indian Army have been pressed into action for the rescue operations.

Informing that the Cheetah helicopter and an ALH chopper which were conducting the searches on Tuesday could not land at the crash site due to high elevation and dense forest, security sources engaged in the operation said that they have identified a location nearby the crash site where the first team will set up a base camp to carry on the search and rescue operations.

The AN-32 aircraft with 13 passengers onboard had gone missing on June 3 soon after taking off from the Jorhat air base.

