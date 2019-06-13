Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj taken into custody for dressing up as policeman

In 2016, a committee headed by Raghavendra Auradkar, ADGP (Recruitment and Training), had recommended 30-35 per cent hike in salary for police personnel. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Vatal Nagaraj, President of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, was taken into police custody on Thursday for dressing up as a policeman at a protest demanding implementation of Raghavendra Auradkar committee report on police reforms.

Speaking to media persons during the protest, the pro-Kannada activist said: "Government has to implement the committee report by July 13 or else, if the government fails, we will call for Karnataka bandh."

The protest took place in front of Vidhanasoudha in the state capital.