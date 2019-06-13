Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 13 Jun 2019 PM Modi not to fly o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to SCO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Pakistan had closed its airspace after IAF’s surgical strikes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: In a big surprise intended to be a curt veiled message to Pakistan, the special Air India flight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on board will now avoid Pakistani airspace en route to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian government announced on Wednesday that the special flight will now fly via Oman and Iran to Bishkek for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit that will take place there on June 13-14. Air India One will leave New Delhi on Thursday morning and will in effect avoid Pakistani airspace completely by using a detour instead of flying directly, something that will take at least three to four hours of extra time. This means the aircraft will not fly in a northwestern direction from New Delhi through Pakistani airspace, and over the Pakistani land mass.

 

India had earlier sought permission from Pakistan to fly via Pakistani airspace. There were also reports that the Pakistan government had agreed “in principle” to grant such permission. New Delhi acknowledged on Wednesday that it had considered both the routes - one that would fly directly in a northwestern direction to Bishkek, but had eventually decided in favour of the other one which would detour via Oman and Iran.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said: “The Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek.”

There could be a few reasons why the government decided to avoid overflying Pakistani territory. The Pakistan government had closed the airspace through the northwestern corridor for Indian commercial flights ever since the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial surgical strike at a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan’s KPK province on February 26. Indian commercial flights now have to take a similar detour while flying westwards. If the PM’s flight had overflown Pakistani territory in such a situation, it may have sent out the wrong message to people in India even if it would have meant saving time. Another possibility is security considerations may have played a role, as Mr Modi’s aircraft would otherwise have flown directly over Pakistani territory.

...
Tags: air india flight, prime minister narendra modi, pakistani airspace
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Shakunthala with her children Sanjay and Ravishankar. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Once bonded labourers, kids want to serve nation

As much as Rs 1.370 crore has been distributed among family members of the 21 people, who died during the rain havoc, Rs 38.050 crore has been paid to 32,198 people, who lost their crops in the floods and Rs 20.920 crore to 351 others, whose crops were buried in the landslides.

Kodagu pays Rs 89 crore to flood-hit people in last monsoon

Labour minister Nilofer Kafeel takes children on the metro rail to create awareness on child labour in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu taking steps to safeguard rights of children: Dr Nilofer Kafeel

Work in progress along Sakleshpur ghat rail route in Hassan.

Sakleshpur-Bengaluru train ride to be smoother this monsoon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Twitter)
 

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

The paws were created from computer tomography and 3D modelling. It is believed to be a ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Screengrab from East2West)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi airport's flight operations suspended for around 35 minutes due to dust storm

A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Vayu: 'Over 3 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat, Diu,' says Amit Shah

The home minister said cyclone Vayu is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Union Territory Diu and he

Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultation with financial sector

Sitharaman had on Tuesday started her pre-Budget consultations here with different stakeholder groups in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2019-20. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Journalist Prashant Kanojia released from Lucknow jail

Kanojia, who spent four nights behind the bars, was arrested Saturday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: File)

Telangana CM to inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project

The CM will be visiting Vijayawada shortly to personally extend an invitation to AP CM Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham