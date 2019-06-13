Over 100 booked for objectionable post on Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan

Cricket World Cup 2019

Three people have also been booked for online abuse against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, the Assembly was informed.
Kochi: Amidst the row over a scribe's arrest in Uttar Pradesh over a social media post, Kerala government on Wednesday admitted that cases were slapped on 119 people for posting objectionable comments on social media against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the last three years.

The people against whom cases were registered over objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister include a central government and 12 state government employees, Vijayan told Kerala Assembly on Wednesday.

 

Chief Minster Vijayan, who also holds home portfolio, said that disciplinary action has been taken against 41 government employees and department-level action was initiated against 29 people.

Kerala Chief Minister's reply came a day after Supreme Court granted bail to a journalist who was held for posting an objectionable video against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Tags: objectionable comments, pinarayi vijayan, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


