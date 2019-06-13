Cricket World Cup 2019

IMA MD Mansoor, family fled country on June 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MUJAHID DEPUTY
Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 1:56 am IST
 Victims file police complaints at IMA office at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (DC)

BENGALURU: The absconding managing director of IMA Group, Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who has allegedly cheated hundreds of investors to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, fled the country along with his family on June 7.

The police seized his luxury car abandoned by his driver near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after dropping him and his family members to the airport.
While it is not yet known where he has flown to, sources say that he has business connections in Dubai.

 

Apart from running two branches of Mulberry Greens, a chain of supermarkets in BTM Layout and on Hutchin's Road - which is owned by a Dubai-national, Mansoor had announced opening IMA jewellery showrooms in Dubai, Chennai and Mangaluru.

After visiting the jewellery showroom and office in Shivajinagar on the evening of June 4, Mansoor is said to have visited the showroom again late on the June 6 night. It is said that he went away with a bag from the showroom, the sources said.

On June 7, Mansoor asked his driver to drop him and his family to the airport and then to abandon the car in an isolated area. The driver followed his instructions, the police said.

Mansoor planned escape, emptied gold stock
Once a gold-rich showroom with over 1,000 kg of gold and gold ornaments, the showroom now has less than 100 kg of stock.

Most of the gold ornaments were sold with zero percent making charges to pay the investors their monthly returns and the remaining was removed from the inventory by Mansoor.

He had told the employees that the gold stock had been sent for melting and redesigning.

Meanwhile, the board of directors who surrendered before the police on Tuesday pleaded innocence and said they knew nothing about Mansoor's plans.

Tags: mansoor khan, ima group, allegedly cheated
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


