Cyclone in Arabian Sea behind heatwave

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions will continue till June 13 in Telangana state and people have been advised to stay indoors during the afternoon hours.

Due to the cyclone in the Arabian Sea, the humidity in the air is being sucked into the western region and the state of Telangana is seeing severe dry weather.

The forecast by the IMD, Hyderabad, for the onset of the monsoon is June 17. Temperatures in the state range from 44 degrees C to 38 degrees C.

Mr Y.K, Reddy, director, Hyderabad unit of the Indian Meteorological Department explained, “Heatwaves before the onset of monsoon have been commonly noted and it is a normal phenomenon. The heat intensity is high in the region and it will continue for the next three days. The minimum temperatures at night are also high due to which the nights are also hot.”

The hot winds blow till late night and the extreme temperatures are due to the extremely high temperatures in North India and also Andhra Pradesh so that hot winds are blowing across the region of Telangana from both directions.

The districts of Adilabad, Jagtiyal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and other northern regions of Telangana will continue to have high temperatures and a few districts will experience severe heatwave conditions in isolated areas according to the IMD.

The temperature was 44 degrees C. in Ramagun-dam and Adilabad. In Hyderabad and Mahbub-nagar it was 38.4 and 38.9 degrees C. Thunderstor-ms are expected on June 15 and 16 which will have a cooling effect. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected as part of the pre-monsoon activity.

The estimated date of the arrival of the monsoon in Telangana state is June 17 according to the IMD. Independent weather forecaster Skymet’s Mahesh Palawat said the onset will be three to seven days after the thunderstorm activity.