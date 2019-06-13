BJP’s next goal is to grab power in Telangana, says K Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president K. Laxman on Wednesday said that in south India, after Karnataka, BJP was confident of coming to power in Telangana state after the next elections.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said that the Telugu Desam has disappeared from Telangana state and the Congress has become like a sinking ship. He said that taking the advantage of the political vacuum created by these two parties in Telangana state, the BJP would emerge as an alternative to the TRS.

Mr Laxman said that his party's aim was to come to power in Telangana state in 2023 by playing the role of the main Opposition party. He said that they would fill the political vacuum by taking up people's problems and launching agitations.

Mr Laxman said that several political leaders were ready to join the BJP in Telangana state. He said that giving the status of the main Opposition party to a party which has alliance with ruling party was murdering democracy.