Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raids accused Stan Swamy's home

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 8:56 am IST
On January 1, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.
'One of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, his home was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials,' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suhas Bawche. (Photo: ANI)
 'One of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, his home was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials,' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suhas Bawche. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: A Pune police team has conducted searches at human right activist Father Stan Swamy's residence here in connection with Elgaar Parishad (Bhima Koregaon) case.

The search was conducted on Wednesday morning around 10:30 am and police have recovered some electronic materials from his house.

 

On January 1 in 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

"One of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, his home was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suhas Bawche.

This is the second time the police raided his home.

The police had arrested nine accused in Bhima Koregaon case till now while two others namely Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde are availing legal relief from arrest provided by the court.

...
Tags: bhima-koregaon case, violence, raid, accused, stan swamy
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


