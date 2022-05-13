Visiting every house mandatory, early irrigation water release for Kharif: AP Cabinet

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with Ministers at the cabinet meeting at Secretariat on Wednesday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Jagan on Thursday, has decided on early start of the agriculture season, approved the AP Export Promotion Policy 2022-27 and the AP Logistics Policy 2022-27.

A separate meeting was held by CM Jagan with all cabinet ministers, after the normal cabinet meeting, to discuss the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme. The CM directed the ministers to participate in the programme without fail and explain to the people about the good work done by the government.

CM Jagan directed the ministers and MLAs to go to every house. If people cite their problems, they should be addressed immediately.

He stressed the need for party leaders, MLAs and ministers to mingle with the public for the next two years in view of the 2024 elections and blunt the edges of the false campaigns of the Opposition parties on the mass contact programme and on the government’s development and welfare activities.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said the state government would start the Kharif season early by releasing water to Godavari delta from June 1 and the Krishna delta and Guntur channel from June 10.

Water will be released to farmers of the ayacuts of Somasila, Gandikota, Chitravati, Brahmam Sagar projects from July 10 and from the Nagarjuna Sagar project from July 15. Water will be released to ayacut farmers of Rayalaseema region under Gorakallu reservoir, Owk, Gandi and SRBC from June 30.

These dates are announced in advance so that farmers will be prepared.

Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboina Venugopal said the cabinet has approved the AP Export Promotion policy 2022-27 and the AP Logistics Policy 2022-27. The cabinet also approved a bioethanol project to Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd ( KRIBHCO) at Sarvepalli in Venkatachalam of SPSR Nellore district. The cabinet gave its nod for creation of 16 additional posts in Lokayukta.

Venugopal said cabinet has also approved upgradation of a primary health centre to community health center in Pamarru of Krishna district and also the setting up of a Government Degree College for Women in Pulivendula.

The cabinet also sanctioned 26 teaching and 10 non-teaching posts.

The cabinet decided to raise a loan of Rs 1,600 crore from financial institutions for development of agriculture and agricultural marketing activities including improving connectivity from farmgate to markets, primary processing facilities, rythu bazars, farmgate infrastructure and facilities in market yards.

The minister said the cabinet has sanctioned eight posts of deputy managers and 22 assistant managers in State Cooperative Marketing Federation and the setting up of an Agriculture University with MRR Charitable trust in the name of Late Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Udayagiri in SPSR Nellore district.

The minister listed out the allotment of land to various entities for development works.

He said the cabinet has given its nod for the Matyakara Bharoasa on May 13, the YSR Rytu Bharosa on May 16, the launch of Animal Ambulance on May 19, the distribution of 3000 tractors and 402 combined harvesters in 4,014 community hiring centers on June 6, the YSR Crop Insurance scheme on June 14 and the Amma Vodi on June 21.