Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2022 Sharp increase in ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sharp increase in chicken price

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 13, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
The chicken price touched Rs 315 per kg on Friday. In the last ten days, the price went up by Rs 75
The Chicken price crossed Rs 300 per kg for the first time in AP as supply was less and the demand more. (Photo: AFP)
 The Chicken price crossed Rs 300 per kg for the first time in AP as supply was less and the demand more. (Photo: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: The protein-rich chicken has gone out of the reach of ordinary people due to a sharp rise in its prices in recent days. The price crossed Rs 300 per kg for the first time in AP as supply was less and the demand more.

The chicken price touched Rs 315 per kg on Friday. In the last ten days, the price went up by Rs 75.

 

Market sources said the consumption of chicken largely increased in recent times, resulting in the increase in the prices. As much as 10-12 lakh kg of chicken is consumed a day in the state.

Poultry owners and chicken traders said there was a sudden decline in the production and this too has led to the sharp rise in the prices.

Poultry owner Suresh said breeding of chicken takes a long time during the summer season.  This apart, the prices of corn, oil-free soybeans and bran, which are used as fodder for chickens, have also gone up sharply.

 

At one stage, the price of skinless chicken went down to Rs 80 per kg. However, after the second wave of Covid-19, the chicken prices continued to rise. At one stage, it reached Rs 280 per kg and is currently sold at Rs 315.

However, in the beginning of the year, the price remained below Rs 200. While the price was at Rs 215 in January, it rose to Rs 280 by March 1. Since May 1, the price of a kilo of skinless chicken rose from Rs 230 to Rs 315 as on May 13, setting an all-time high.

Chicken shop owners said the rise in price has affected the sales. Those who used to purchase one to two kg of chicken are now buying just half of their normal quota. “In view of this, we are offering a concession of Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg to the customers so as to keep the business afloat.  Several chicken shops are displaying such boards to attract customers,” one shop owner said.

 

...
Tags: chicken prices, broiler chicken
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Industrialist Gautam Adani.

YSRC to win four RS seats, Adani family to get one seat

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:ANI)

KTR serves legal notice on Bandi

Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy sporting fisherman hat during the

70 aqua hubs, 14,000 retail fish shops to be set up in AP at a cost of Rs 3,300 crore

Officials informed the ministers that Survey of India, AP government and private survey agencies are planning to procure total 172 drones for conducting the overall survey of the state. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Drones to survey all lands in districts of AP from August



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to pass interim status quo order on Gyanvapi survey

Supreme Court (PTI)

Won't allow change in LAC status quo, pledges Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande during his visit to the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh stir

A bulldozer razes an illegal structure during an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->