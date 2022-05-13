Sharp increase in chicken price

The Chicken price crossed Rs 300 per kg for the first time in AP as supply was less and the demand more. (Photo: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: The protein-rich chicken has gone out of the reach of ordinary people due to a sharp rise in its prices in recent days. The price crossed Rs 300 per kg for the first time in AP as supply was less and the demand more.

The chicken price touched Rs 315 per kg on Friday. In the last ten days, the price went up by Rs 75.

Market sources said the consumption of chicken largely increased in recent times, resulting in the increase in the prices. As much as 10-12 lakh kg of chicken is consumed a day in the state.

Poultry owners and chicken traders said there was a sudden decline in the production and this too has led to the sharp rise in the prices.

Poultry owner Suresh said breeding of chicken takes a long time during the summer season. This apart, the prices of corn, oil-free soybeans and bran, which are used as fodder for chickens, have also gone up sharply.

At one stage, the price of skinless chicken went down to Rs 80 per kg. However, after the second wave of Covid-19, the chicken prices continued to rise. At one stage, it reached Rs 280 per kg and is currently sold at Rs 315.

However, in the beginning of the year, the price remained below Rs 200. While the price was at Rs 215 in January, it rose to Rs 280 by March 1. Since May 1, the price of a kilo of skinless chicken rose from Rs 230 to Rs 315 as on May 13, setting an all-time high.

Chicken shop owners said the rise in price has affected the sales. Those who used to purchase one to two kg of chicken are now buying just half of their normal quota. “In view of this, we are offering a concession of Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg to the customers so as to keep the business afloat. Several chicken shops are displaying such boards to attract customers,” one shop owner said.