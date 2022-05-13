Cyclone Asani: Kavali and Kandukuru segments bear the brunt of heavy rains

hundreds of vehicles were stranded for over two hours on the Kandukur – Pamur road due to inundation caused by the overflowing streams near Kandukur. (Representational Photo: DC)

Nellore: Overflowing streams and inundation of roads disrupted vehicular movement in several parts of Kandukur region, which recorded 25.6cm of rainfall on Thursday. The neighbouring Ulavapadu mandal recorded 27cm rainfall under the influence of cyclone Asani in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

Traffic got halted between Kandukur and Gudluru mandals in Nellore district following the overflowing of the stream Yerravagu since Wednesday night.

Vehicle movement between Singarayakonda and Kanigiri road was affected following breaches to the road at Muthharasipalem in Ponnalur mandal.

Similarly, hundreds of vehicles were stranded for over two hours on the Kandukur – Pamur road due to inundation caused by the overflowing streams near Kandukur.

An ST Colony at Mannetikota and Kotireddykunta villages of Ulavapadu mandal in Ulavapadu, which recorded 27cm of rainfall, was inundated.

Collector Chakradhar Babu along with Kandukur legislator Mahidhar Reddy visited the colonies on Thursday and promised the victims that the government would build permanent houses and resolve their problems. They have also inspected the cyclone shelter to where the villagers were shifted and inspected the facilities.

The two also took note of the paddy stocks drenched in the rain and advised the civil supplies department to arrange a meeting with farmers and millers to help the farmers.

The Collector said horticulture crops such as mango, papaya, banana and chilli were damaged because of the rain at Bogole, Kavali and Kandukur areas. Paddy stocks were damaged also in 1,300 acres and they have ordered for enumeration of losses on a war footing. Some 67 per cent of the paddy was already harvested and the damage pertained to harvested paddy still lying in the farms, he said.

Referring to power problems in the district, he said supply will be restored by evening while restoration of uprooted electric poles was going on at a brisk pace.

“We have asked the medical and health wing to organise camps for both people and animals in all the villages and pay special attention to the ongoing 45th round of fever survey,” he said.

Nellore district recorded an average rainfall of 7.6cm with Ulavapadu recording the highest rainfall of 27cm followed 25.6cm in Kandukur, 19.8cm at Atmakur, 14.6cm in Sangam, 14.3cm in Bogole, 13cm in Kavali, 12.3cm in Ananthasagram, 12.2cm in Gudluru, 11.7cm at Buchreddypalem and 11.1cm at AS Peta and Voletivaripalem.

In neighbouring Prakasam district, rain lashed the coastal mandals with Singarayakonda recording 30.2cm followed by 25cm at Tangutur, 19.3cm at Zarugumalli, 11.5cm at Ongole, 9.3cm at Kothapatnam, 12.8cm at Bestavaripeta, 10.8cm at Ponnaluru and 11.3cm in Racherla.

The average rainfall in Prakasam district was 6.5cm in the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Thursday.

Damage to horticulture crops was reported from various parts of the district and enumeration is in progress to ascertain the extent of the loss.