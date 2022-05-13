Kakinada: SI shoots himself ahead of CM's event

A Sub-Inspector of Police in Sarpavaram police station Muppavarapu Gopalakrishna (36) of Kakinada District committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol on the early hours of Friday.

The 2012 batch sub-inspector was assigned to Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bandobast duty, as the CM is set to visit Muramalla village in Konaseema District today.

Sources say that Gopalakrishna had applied for sick leave, but it was denied by the authorities concerned. On Thursday, Gopalakrishna went to Muramalla village along with the whole team for a trail run, after which he returned home last night and was supposed to attend to CM's bandobast duty today morning.

Around 5 am on Friday morning, while his wife and his two children were sleeping in the bedroom, he shot himself in the hall. It is said that the SI might have drawn the pistol for bandobast duty. The suicide of the Sub-Inspector prior to the visit of the Chief Minister for the inauguration of Matsyakara Bharosa programme has sent shock waves, in particular in police circles.

The SI Gopalakrishna belongs to Nawabpet near Jaggayya Cheruvu in Krishna District.