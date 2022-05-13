Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2022 Kakinada: SI shoots ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kakinada: SI shoots himself ahead of CM's event

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2022, 11:53 am IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 11:53 am IST
The officer was supposed to be part of CM Jagan’s bandobast duty today at Muramalla village of Konaseema District
SI Muppavarapu Gopalakrishna. (By Arrangement)
 SI Muppavarapu Gopalakrishna. (By Arrangement)

A Sub-Inspector of Police in Sarpavaram police station Muppavarapu Gopalakrishna (36) of Kakinada District committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol on the early hours of Friday.

The 2012 batch sub-inspector was assigned to Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bandobast duty, as the CM is set to visit Muramalla village in Konaseema District today.

 

Sources say that Gopalakrishna had applied for sick leave, but it was denied by the authorities concerned. On Thursday, Gopalakrishna went to Muramalla village along with the whole team for a trail run, after which he returned home last night and was supposed to attend to CM's bandobast duty today morning.

Around 5 am on Friday morning, while his wife and his two children were sleeping in the bedroom, he shot himself in the hall. It is said that the SI might have drawn the pistol for bandobast duty. The suicide of the Sub-Inspector prior to the visit of the Chief Minister for the inauguration of Matsyakara Bharosa programme has sent shock waves, in particular in police circles. 

 

The SI Gopalakrishna belongs to Nawabpet near Jaggayya Cheruvu in Krishna District.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysr matsyakara bharosa
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC File Image)

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Telangana on Saturday

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal. (PTI File Photo)

Chintan Shivir: Congress says 'one family one ticket' proposal being discussed

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC refuses to pass interim status quo order on Gyanvapi survey

News

Consumer panel: Goldstone must refund customer Rs 20L



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Lanka aid

M K Stalin (Twitter)

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Be mindful of Lakshman Rekha, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during a joint conference of Chif Ministers & Chief Justices of High Courts, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor king, dies at 84

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Indian music composer and santoor player, passes away in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 84. (PTI Photo)

Heatwave may subside over Delhi, Northwest India from today

A man shields his face from the heat with a cloth while riding a bicycle, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->