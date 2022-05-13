Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2022 Cyclone Asani: 8 res ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Asani: 8 rescued from fishing boat stranded in sea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 13, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 1:52 am IST
Eight fisherman ventured illegally into the sea on May 8. The boat went missing on May 9 in the wake of Asani Cyclone
Krishna district police rescued eight fishermen from a boat stranded in Bay of Bengal due to Asani Cyclone. (Photo: Twitter)
 Krishna district police rescued eight fishermen from a boat stranded in Bay of Bengal due to Asani Cyclone. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police rescued eight fishermen from a boat stranded in Bay of Bengal due to Asani Cyclone.

Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal said the boat numbered IND AP K2 MO 795 belonging to Shaik Mohammed of Machilipatnam was taken by Sangadi Rambabu of Uppada village, Kakinada, along with seven other fishermen for fishing from Gilakaladindi. All the eight ventured illegally into the sea on May 8. The boat went missing on May 9 in the wake of Asani Cyclone.

 

The SP said after receiving information about disappearance of the fishing boat, Bandar SP, along with Krishna district police, marine police, coast guard, revenue and other department officials formed teams and searched in various directions.

Police and special teams found the missing fishing boat stuck near Mayalanka in the Bay of Bengal. Following this, all eight fishermen and the boat were brought to the Gilakaladindi Harbour on Thursday.

...
Tags: bay of bengal, fisherman rescued, asani cyclone
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


