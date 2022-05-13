3 basti hospitals for Warangal, 2 for Hanamkonda: Mayor

HANAMKONDA: Telangana government is giving prime importance for designing various programmes related to education and health, said city mayor Gundu Sudharani on Thursday. She was inaugurating the “Strengthening governance of Urban Health System” programme of Niti Aayog in Hanamkonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudharani said as part of protecting the health of sanitation workers, identified as Covid warriors, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) conducted three mega health camps in the past. Insurance facilities had also been provided to them.

The mayor said after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao allocated special budget, steps are being taken to establish three basti hospitals in Warangal and two in Hanamkonda district.

District collector B. Gopi said not only people of 10 surrounding districts, but also those of neighbouring states are coming to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital situated in Hanamkonda for seeking various treatments.

Gopi said state government has also sanctioned ₹ 1,100 crore for constructing a multi-speciality hospital in Warangal. The process of calling for tenders for this has been completed. Work on the hospital will start very soon, he indicated.

Niti Aayog chief secretary Rajeshwar Rao, municipal commissioner Praveenya and PSI managing director Shankar Narayan were among those present.