Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2022 3 basti hospitals fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 basti hospitals for Warangal, 2 for Hanamkonda: Mayor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 13, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Updated May 13, 2022, 1:51 am IST
After CM allocated special budget, steps are being taken to establish three basti hospitals in Warangal and two in Hanamkonda, said Mayor
City mayor Gundu Sudharani. (Photo: Facebook)
 City mayor Gundu Sudharani. (Photo: Facebook)

HANAMKONDA: Telangana government is giving prime importance for designing various programmes related to education and health, said city mayor Gundu Sudharani on Thursday. She was inaugurating the “Strengthening governance of Urban Health System” programme of Niti Aayog in Hanamkonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudharani said as part of protecting the health of sanitation workers, identified as Covid warriors, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) conducted three mega health camps in the past. Insurance facilities had also been provided to them.

 

The mayor said after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao allocated special budget, steps are being taken to establish three basti hospitals in Warangal and two in Hanamkonda district.

District collector B. Gopi said not only people of 10 surrounding districts, but also those of neighbouring states are coming to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital situated in Hanamkonda for seeking various treatments.

Gopi said state government has also sanctioned ₹ 1,100 crore for constructing a multi-speciality hospital in Warangal. The process of calling for tenders for this has been completed. Work on the hospital will start very soon, he indicated.

 

Niti Aayog chief secretary Rajeshwar Rao, municipal commissioner Praveenya and PSI managing director Shankar Narayan were among those present.

...
Tags: multi-speciality hospital, basti hospitals
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)

Naidu welcomes SC order on sedition law

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi flays govt. for allotting land to TRS

Krishna district police rescued eight fishermen from a boat stranded in Bay of Bengal due to Asani Cyclone. (Photo: Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: 8 rescued from fishing boat stranded in sea

He also built a petrol station where he offers free petrol to his subscribers who must show proof that they watched his videos. They can also spin a wheel and carry ‘as much cash as they can in two handfuls’ if they win. — Representational image/PTI

Cops clueless about generous YouTubers’ income source



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reform WHO for a better world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

COVID booster jab for people going abroad

The health ministry data shows active cases are 0.04 per cent of total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50

In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. (Representational image: ANI)

DMK MPs to contribute a month's salary towards Lanka aid

M K Stalin (Twitter)

Soldiers out in Colombo; India denies plans to send its troops

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->