Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

PTI
Published May 13, 2021, 12:41 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2021, 2:27 pm IST
Additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport
NMMC and Navi Mumbai Police conduct joint operation on commuters violation lockdown norms in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

 

As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

 

If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra,they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5.

The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in theentire state.

