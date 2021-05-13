Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2021 Door-to-door vaccina ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published May 13, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Updated May 13, 2021, 11:18 am IST
When court was informed that persons without ID cards could register through Cowin, it questioned whether beggars can avail such facilities
Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI
 Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Mumbai:  The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to reconsider its current protocol that doesn't allow door-to-door vaccination. The court also said that had the government incorporated such a policy earlier, it could have saved lives of senior citizens and specially-abled persons who were unable to visit vaccination centres.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S. Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, seeking directions to the Centre, the Maharashtra government and the BMC to provide door-to-door vaccination facility for people over 75 years of age, the specially-abled and the bed-ridden.

 

On April 22, observing that senior citizens should be given priority and cannot be left to die, the HC had directed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to have a relook at its decision and find a solution or “via media” to cater to requirement of the senior citizens of getting vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the HC noted that the Centre had not taken a decision as per its order yet and told the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh that when the court had passed the reasoned order on April 22, the government should have considered either way. 

 

When the court was informed that persons without any identity cards required for vaccination could simply register through Cowin website, it questioned whether beggars, homeless and transgenders can avail such facilities by complying with the modalities prescribed and also asked the Mumbai, Pune and other civic bodies to inform about steps taken to vaccinate such persons and the number of beneficiaries from such categories.

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.”

 

CJ Datta also said that he, along with senior administrative judges, had a meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday wherein he said by May 17, BMC would be putting in place a system of vaccination camps each across more than 200 wards in Mumbai.

...
Tags: door-to-door vaccination, senior citizens specially-abled bed-ridden persons vaccine at doorstep, cowin app, beggars homeless transgenders access to cowin, court asks officials to tell how such persons vaccinated, bmc


Latest From Nation

A health worker prepares to inoculate a person with the second dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks: Government panel

Col. Joy Dasgupta is a war hero, decorated for his bravery in Kargil.

Hyderabad’s war hero can’t even apply for father’s death certificate

NMMC and Navi Mumbai Police conduct joint operation on commuters violation lockdown norms in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi. (Representational Image/AP File)

50 employees of Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi blames Bharat Bio for vaccine shortage

The deputy CM urged the Centre to stop all vaccine-related exports and allow more companies to produce doses. — DC file photo

Centre promises help to family of Kerala woman dead in attack by Hamas in Israel

Soumya Santosh. (Twitter: @IsraelinIndia)

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. — DC file photo

J&K official beats up people to enforce lockdown, invites public ire

The district administration had earlier announced that shops selling eatables and other essential commodities in Baramulla would instead of 6 am to 11 am remain open from 4.30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday to enable people to make purchases for Id. — Representational image/DC

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham