Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2021 Collector’s ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Collector’s call to NGOs to join Covid relief operations in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 14, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated May 14, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Inaugurates triage centre at Siddhartha Medical College
To ensure smooth admission, a Covid triage center was opened today with a capacity of 50 beds with the support of Empower and Excel, an NGO from USA, which provided cots, foam beds, pillows and bed sheets, and also offered to provide air-purifiers, the collector said. (Photo: Twitter @krishnadgoap)
 To ensure smooth admission, a Covid triage center was opened today with a capacity of 50 beds with the support of Empower and Excel, an NGO from USA, which provided cots, foam beds, pillows and bed sheets, and also offered to provide air-purifiers, the collector said. (Photo: Twitter @krishnadgoap)

VIJAYAWADA: The services and support of voluntary organisations is the need of hour in this fight against Coronavirus, said Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz. Pointing out that the government human and infrastructure resources are being stretched thin, he called upon non-governmental organisations to come forward and take part in the efforts to provide succor to the people reeling under the Corona onslaught.

The Collector was speaking after inaugurating a Corona treatment camp built with German hanger technology on the premises of Siddhartha Medical College on Thursday. It is a Covid triage centre set up with the support of Empower and Excel, a not-for-profit organisation.  The Collector enquired about the medical facilities at the triage centre and made a few suggestions for the convenience of patients.

 

Later addressing the media, the Collector said, "To ensure smooth admission, a Covid triage center was opened today with a capacity of 50 beds with the support of Empower and Excel, an NGO from USA, which provided cots, foam beds, pillows and bed sheets, and also offered to provide air-purifiers." He thanked the organisation for their humane service in times of need.  Empower and Excel CEO Ayesha Charagulla virtually joined the inauguration from the USA and its India chapter head K Kalyan represented the organisation at the inaugural event.

 

Ayesha said, “it is heartbreaking to see what India is going through the most difficult moment in the pandemic so far. Daily Covid-19 cases continue to set new high records, with hospitals filled and in need of urgent supplies to cope up with the increasing number of patients." She further said, "Empower and Excel wanted to help by addressing the need for patient beds.  Our goal is to provide 400-500 beds in Andhra Pradesh wherever the need is. Appreciate all frontline heroes for tirelessly working to protect as many lives as they can.”

 

Sub-Collector and Joint Collector  L. Siva Sankar and HM Dhyan Chandra, GGH Superintendent Dr K. Siva Sankar, Empower and Excel volunteers K Srisyam, Dr Sriram Saran, K. Pawan Kumar and others were present.

...
Tags: covid triage centre, siddhartha medical college vijayawada, covid centre with germany hanger technology, triage centre with 50 bed capacity siddhartha medical college vijayawada
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Several doctors are falling ill and not able to report to work. There is a shortage of doctors in the department. — PTI

Situation stabilizing slowly, says Telangana health department

This is the second time the gap between the two doses of COVISHIELD is increased after it was earlier permitted for 4-8 weeks of spacing. (Photo: AFP)

Gap for Covishield extended to 16 weeks

Tims lacks adequate staff, be it doctors, nurses, or patient care attenders, and that has been hampering services to patients. (Photo: File/PTI)

No Tims for new Covid-19 patients

Gandhi Hospital is getting it with its own funds and treating three such patients. — PTI

Gandhi treating 3 cases of black fungus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre must find ways to step up vaccine output: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

The Chief Minister urged the public not to let their guard down. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks: Government panel

A health worker prepares to inoculate a person with the second dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Centre promises help to family of Kerala woman dead in attack by Hamas in Israel

Soumya Santosh. (Twitter: @IsraelinIndia)

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham