Collector’s call to NGOs to join Covid relief operations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The services and support of voluntary organisations is the need of hour in this fight against Coronavirus, said Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz. Pointing out that the government human and infrastructure resources are being stretched thin, he called upon non-governmental organisations to come forward and take part in the efforts to provide succor to the people reeling under the Corona onslaught.

The Collector was speaking after inaugurating a Corona treatment camp built with German hanger technology on the premises of Siddhartha Medical College on Thursday. It is a Covid triage centre set up with the support of Empower and Excel, a not-for-profit organisation. The Collector enquired about the medical facilities at the triage centre and made a few suggestions for the convenience of patients.

Later addressing the media, the Collector said, "To ensure smooth admission, a Covid triage center was opened today with a capacity of 50 beds with the support of Empower and Excel, an NGO from USA, which provided cots, foam beds, pillows and bed sheets, and also offered to provide air-purifiers." He thanked the organisation for their humane service in times of need. Empower and Excel CEO Ayesha Charagulla virtually joined the inauguration from the USA and its India chapter head K Kalyan represented the organisation at the inaugural event.

Ayesha said, “it is heartbreaking to see what India is going through the most difficult moment in the pandemic so far. Daily Covid-19 cases continue to set new high records, with hospitals filled and in need of urgent supplies to cope up with the increasing number of patients." She further said, "Empower and Excel wanted to help by addressing the need for patient beds. Our goal is to provide 400-500 beds in Andhra Pradesh wherever the need is. Appreciate all frontline heroes for tirelessly working to protect as many lives as they can.”

Sub-Collector and Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar and HM Dhyan Chandra, GGH Superintendent Dr K. Siva Sankar, Empower and Excel volunteers K Srisyam, Dr Sriram Saran, K. Pawan Kumar and others were present.