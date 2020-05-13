49th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2020 South Korea sends de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

South Korea sends delegation to probe Vizag gas tragedy

REUTERS
Published May 13, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
LG Polymers, where the gas leak occurred, is a unit of South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem
Firefighters walk with oxygen cylinders outside LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leak, in Vishakhapatnam. (AP)
 Firefighters walk with oxygen cylinders outside LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leak, in Vishakhapatnam. (AP)

Seoul: South Korea’s LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with India government officials.

 

The accident occurred some 14 km (9 miles) inland from the east coast city of Visakhapatnam, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem.

...
Tags: vizag gas tragedy, south korea, lg polymers, lg chem, expert team, gas leak, vishakhapatanam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


