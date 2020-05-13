Opposition slams Telangana government over failure to stop AP irrigation project

Hyderabad: The opposition Congress and BJP held protests on Wednesday against the TRS government's alleged failure to stop an irrigation project reportedly proposed to be taken up by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the Krishna river.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders sat on a protest at the party's headquarters here.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy alleged that lifting water from the Srisailam project, a joint irrigation project of the two neighbouring states, as proposed by Andhra Pradesh,would adversely affect supply of water for the drinking and irrigation needs in Mahabubnagar and other districts of Telangana.

He claimed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is said to be in regular conversation with his AP counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, should come clear on the matter.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also held a protest at his party's office in the city in protest against the alleged failure of the TRS government to stop the increase in capacity of the head regulator which will reportedly draw the water from the Krishna river.

Former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar and other party leaders also held protests at different places in the state.

State Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar asserted that the TRS government would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the state's interests.

In an apparent reference to Congress leaders, he alleged that those who had hailed the increase in capacity of the head regulator in undivided Andhra Pradesh, are now organising protests.

The Telangana government, which has voiced opposition to the proposed project, on Tuesday sent a representation to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) conveying its opposition. "We have made a representation explaining our stand about the project," a senior official told PTI.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the AP government "unilaterally decided" to take up the project which reportedly envisages lifting of Krishna River water from Srisailam project, a joint irrigation scheme of the two neighbours, and said it would affect the interest of his state.

According to an official release, Rao has said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act clearly stipulates that any new project either in AP or Telangana requires clearance from the apex committee of the two states.

Hence, the decision to use water from the Srisalam project without consulting Telangana and taking up a fresh project without the approval of apex committee were mistakes made by AP, he maintained and asked the officials to lodge a complaint with the Krishna River Water Management Board.

According to the release, Andhra Pradesh has decided to take up the new project, proposing to lift three TMC water from the Srisailam project and issued a Government Order (GO).