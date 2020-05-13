50th Day Of Lockdown

Kerala doctor dies in UK after long battle with coronavirus

PTI
Published May 13, 2020, 3:25 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Poornima Nair is believed to be the tenth General Practitioner to die on the frontlines of the UK's medical community fighting the virus
Poornima Nair. (Image: @drpshukla)
 Poornima Nair. (Image: @drpshukla)

London: An Indian-origin doctor has died in the north-east of England after a long battle with the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Poornima Nair, a 55-year-old Keralite from Delhi worked at the Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland in County Durham of England.

 

She died at the University Hospital of North Tees Hospital at Stockton-on-Tees after a long battle with COVID-19.

Nair is believed to be the tenth General Practitioner (GP) to die on the frontlines of the UK's medical community fighting the coronavirus. The highly contagious infection has claimed the lives of over 32,000 people in the country.

"The practice is very sorry to announce to our patients the death of our much loved and valued colleague and friend Dr Poornima Nair," the medical centre said in a message.

"Dr Nair passed away after a prolonged COVID-19 illness, which she fought with her great strength of character. We are all devastated and upset by this tragic news and hope you will join with us in our thoughts and prayers," it said.

Tributes have been pouring in for the doctor on social media from friends, colleagues and others known to the general practitioner (GP).

She had been on ventilator support for a few days before she succumbed to the disease this week.

"Dr Nair was a well-known and extremely valued member of our community, serving as a doctor at Station View Medical Centre. She will be heavily missed by all that knew her, and my thoughts and prayers go out to her friends, family, and colleagues at this sad time," the local Bishop Auckland MP, Dehenna Davison, said in a Facebook post.

One of Nair's many patients thanked her for saving her mother's life.

She wrote: "Rest in Peace Dr Nair. Absolutely outstanding doctor. Saved my mum's life 10 years ago without doubt, after undiagnosed life-threatening illness. Our whole family will always be grateful to you for ensuring my mom saw the rest of her life. I'm so sad yours has been cut short. Sending all our love to your family and work colleagues who will no doubt be missing you already."

A former colleague added: It's so sad to hear such sad news. I worked alongside Dr Nair for over seven years at Station View. This is devastating news. My thoughts go out to all of her family, friends and colleagues."

Tags: poornima nair, malayali, keralite, uk, britain, doctor dies in uk, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


