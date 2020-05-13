49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,079

3,310

Recovered

24,145

1,596

Deaths

2,410

116

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 13 May 2020 Corona doubling time ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona doubling time improves from 10.9 in past 14 days to 12.2 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VINEETA PANDEY
Published May 13, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 9:30 am IST
Finally, ICMR begins survey to find out if community transmision stage has been reached
Passengers sit inside a coach of the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train at the New Delhi railway station after resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways on May 12, 2020.(PTI)
 Passengers sit inside a coach of the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train at the New Delhi railway station after resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways on May 12, 2020.(PTI)

New Delhi: As novel coronavirus cases reached close to 75,000 on Wednesday morning, India is slowly learning to live with the deadly virus which has, till now, claimed 2,415 lives. The Indian Railway on Tuesday restored its passenger services after 50 days while the civil aviation ministry is gearing up for domestic operations in a staggered manner as and when it gets a nod from the government.

On Tuesday, 3,694 fresh cases and 87 deaths were reported from across the country. Of these 13 deaths and 406 positive cases were reported from Delhi alone, taking the total tally to 7,639 in the national capital. Eighty-six deaths have been reported in Delhi till now.

 

Despite the rising number of cases, Union health ministry said the doubling time, which was 10.9 in the past 14 days has improved to 12.2 days now.

This week ICMR is going to start random, community-based “sero-surveys” across the country to check if Covid-19 has reached community transmission stage in India.

This is being done keeping in view several cases that have no travel history or contact with travellers. It is expected that the number of cases will rise once the government allows movement of people in large numbers.

The Railways has started 15 pairs of special passenger trains, in addition to the 542 trains that it is running for 6.48 lakh stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims etc.

The government has also evacuated 6,037 people in the first phase of Vande Bharat mission through Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express that are operating 64 flights between May 7 and May 14. 

A draft standard operating procedure is being worked out under which it is proposed that airline passengers will not be allowed to carry cabin baggage, must have Aarogya Setu app, and check in two hours before flight time. It is proposed that airlines will not pack their flights and keep a seating gap between passengers, and rostering the same set of cabin and cockpit crew as long as possible in order to prevent possible cross contamination. A major spike in travel is expected the moment lockdown is relaxed.

The Delhi government also issued a SOP for screening of passengers arriving here from outside in special trains. The Delhi health department said only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home while symptomatic persons will be tested and quarantined.12.2 days

Tags: doubling time, coronanvirus, icmr, india covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


