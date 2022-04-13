Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 Telangana: Farmers d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Farmers dump paddy outside BJP MP's residence

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:39 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 11:39 am IST
The protesting farmers alleged that the Centre has betrayed them by not procuring paddy from them
Farmers stage protest against Centre over paddy procurement in Nizamabad (ANi)
 Farmers stage protest against Centre over paddy procurement in Nizamabad (ANi)

Nizamabad: Farmers on Tuesday staged a protest against the Centre at the residence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri, dumping paddy outside his house in the Nizamabad district of Telangana.

The protesting farmers alleged that the Centre has betrayed them by not procuring paddy from them. "He (the BJP MP) is hiding in Delhi and has betrayed us as Dharmapuri's yet to take cognizance of the paddy procurement issue. The Centre must procure paddy from us," a farmer told ANI.

 

Reacting to the protest, Dharmapuri claimed that the people who were agitating at his house were not real farmers, but "daily-wage labourers" hired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy.

After Dharmapuri accused the TRS MLA of orchestrating the protest, Reddy said that Telangana farmers are unhappy with the BJP's "step-motherly treatment", asking the Centre to explain the efficacy of the "One Nation One Procurement Policy".

"Telangana farmers are unhappy with the BJP's step-motherly treatment to the state. We'll fight for the rights of our farmers. We need an answer from the Centre on the 'One Nation One Procurement Policy' and as to when will they start paddy procurement from Telangana," Reddy said.

 

However, the Centre on Monday said the procurement in Telangana under the central pool has increased tremendously over the last five to six years.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the state government has decided to purchase paddy from farmers within three to four days. He requested all the farmers in the state to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Telangana government has been demanding from the Centre to procure the entire paddy stock from the State. Last year, a delegation of Ministers from the state met union Ministers to press for the paddy procurement from the state.

 

...
Tags: telangana farmers, paddy procurement, farmers protest
Location: India, Telangana, Nizamabad


Latest From Nation

Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa (PTI file image)

Contractor death: Karnataka minister booked for 'abetment of suicide'

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (DC Image)

Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

The other FIR, the police said, has been filed under sections pertaining to cow slaughter. (Representational image: DC)

One lynched by ‘Gau rakshaks’ in Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP bulldozes properties of stone-pelters on Ramanavami

Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)

PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->