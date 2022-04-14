Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 Special court gives ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Special court gives clean chit to Akbaruddin in hate speech cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 14, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 12:07 am IST
The court cautioned him against making such comments or speeches again
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. (AB Image)
 AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. (AB Image)

Hyderabad: In a huge relief to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the special court dealing with criminal cases registered against public representatives on Wednesday acquitted him from all charges against him in connection with two alleged hate speeches by him at Nirmal and Nizamabad in December 2012.

Addressing a massive rally in Nirmal town, he warned that Muslims would demonstrate their physical strength if the police were away from the roads for 15 minutes. He reportedly demeaned Hindu deities at a speech in Nizamabad.

 

Based on the videos viralled in the social media, several complaints were filed and police registered cases under IPC sections 120-B, 153-A, 295 (A), 298 and 188. The CID investigated the Nizamabad case and filed a chargesheet in 2016 while the district police, who probed the Nirmal case, submitted their chargesheet in the same year. A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case and 33 people in the Nirmal case. The prosecution also filed a forensic report obtained from the Chandigarh FSL in connection with the audio/video recording.

 

However, the special court found Owaisi not guilty in the cases registered against him. It found the evidence provided by the prosecution insufficient and gave Owaisi the benefit of doubt. Meanwhile, the court cautioned him against making such comments or speeches again. It also directed him not to publicly celebrate the clean chit given to him.

 “There was no significant evidence with the prosecution to prove the charges against the legislator and hence, the acquittal,” said M.A. Azeem, counsel for Akbaruddin Owaisi.

...
Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, nirmal hate speech case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)

Save Mahbub College, cry alumni

To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)

Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

CCS has registered a criminal case against some officials of Canara Bank’s MG Road Branch in Secunderabad for their alleged role in forgery. (Representational Photo:DC)

Three bank officials booked in fraud case

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (DC Image)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->