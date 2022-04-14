Special court gives clean chit to Akbaruddin in hate speech cases

Hyderabad: In a huge relief to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the special court dealing with criminal cases registered against public representatives on Wednesday acquitted him from all charges against him in connection with two alleged hate speeches by him at Nirmal and Nizamabad in December 2012.

Addressing a massive rally in Nirmal town, he warned that Muslims would demonstrate their physical strength if the police were away from the roads for 15 minutes. He reportedly demeaned Hindu deities at a speech in Nizamabad.

Based on the videos viralled in the social media, several complaints were filed and police registered cases under IPC sections 120-B, 153-A, 295 (A), 298 and 188. The CID investigated the Nizamabad case and filed a chargesheet in 2016 while the district police, who probed the Nirmal case, submitted their chargesheet in the same year. A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case and 33 people in the Nirmal case. The prosecution also filed a forensic report obtained from the Chandigarh FSL in connection with the audio/video recording.

However, the special court found Owaisi not guilty in the cases registered against him. It found the evidence provided by the prosecution insufficient and gave Owaisi the benefit of doubt. Meanwhile, the court cautioned him against making such comments or speeches again. It also directed him not to publicly celebrate the clean chit given to him.

“There was no significant evidence with the prosecution to prove the charges against the legislator and hence, the acquittal,” said M.A. Azeem, counsel for Akbaruddin Owaisi.