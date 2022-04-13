Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 Sangareddy govt scho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sangareddy govt schools pose threat to lives

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Even DEO office in dilapidated condition
Government schools in the GHMC limits have been posing a grave threat to students while the administrative buildings in the area are in dilapidated condition. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Government schools in the GHMC limits have been posing a grave threat to students while the administrative buildings in the area are in dilapidated condition. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Government schools in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have been posing a grave threat to students while the administrative buildings in the area are in a dilapidated condition with the ceilings on the verge of collapsing anytime.

In a ground report prepared by Sangareddy district education office, it was observed that not only is the building filled with wall seepage, but more than 50 per cent of electricity has been cut not only in the district education office but in schools as well. This was also confirmed by the officials present.

 

“We have no choice but to work in this office despite facing difficulties, '' said the district education officer (DEO), Nampally, Rajesh. “There are no facilities at the office, the walls are filled with cracks, power supply is limited, fans are not working, salaries are delayed by at least 12-15 days and many pending bills are yet to be cleared by the government. Despite several requests made to the government to reconstruct or renovate the DO office, no action has been taken,” said Vijaya, deputy DEO, Sangareddy district.

 

These apart there are numerous issues in the districts in GHMC area.  20,000 additional admissions have been recorded in government schools as the private schools are forcing students to pay ees for the complete academic year. Also, when questioned about the absence of ayas or cleaners, the officials clearly said that there is nothing they can do about it and the government is responsible for the same.

The officials also agreed that there is a huge shortage of regular teachers in government schools and that recruitment needs to be done before the next academic year begins due to additional admissions. “There are approximately 5,000 teachers for over 1.20 lakh students. Regular teachers have not been recruited since 2017,” said Laxma Reddy, a government teacher at Sangareddy.

 

According to officials, regular medical camps have been set up in schools and facilities like benches and chairs are provided in nearly 1,260 government schools in the district. However, the government teachers have said that only a few schools are provided with benches or chairs.

“Even during summer, no drinking water is being provided. Mid-day meals taste worse and students are skipping their meals,” said Reddy.  He added that the student dropout rate after schools reopened is at five per cent. 

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), structure in dilapidated condition, dilapidated school buildings
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)

Save Mahbub College, cry alumni

To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)

Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

CCS has registered a criminal case against some officials of Canara Bank’s MG Road Branch in Secunderabad for their alleged role in forgery. (Representational Photo:DC)

Three bank officials booked in fraud case

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (DC Image)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->