Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 MP bulldozes propert ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP bulldozes properties of stone-pelters on Ramanavami

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 6:58 am IST
According to sources, at least 29 houses built illegally by some of the accused in the incident were bulldozed on Tuesday
Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)
 Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)

Bhopal: The local administration in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh continued its drive to demolish the ‘illegal’ buildings of those allegedly involved in the recent communal violence in the city, for the second day on Tuesday.

According to sources, at least 29 houses built illegally by some of the accused in the incident were bulldozed on Tuesday.

 

On Monday, 16 houses, identified as illegal properties, were razed to ground by the local administration.

“The demolition drive to raze the illegal buildings of the accused in the incident continued for the second day on Tuesday in Khargone,” state home minister Narottam Mishra said.

Eleven more people allegedly involved in the communal violence —  triggered by an attack on a Ramanavami procession — were arrested on Tuesday, taking the number of arrested people in the incident to 95.

“The arrests were being made by identifying the miscreants from videos of the violence that went viral,” a senior police officer in the district said.

 

Congress veteran leader Digvijay Singh questioned the move to bulldoze the houses without following due process of law. Mishra, however, took a dig at Singh for remaining silent on the attack on the Ramanavami procession.

...
Tags: demolish illegal buildings in khargone
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Horoscope 13 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

Buoyed by the government’s announcement that it would buy paddy from farmers, Sanjay told Deccan Chronicle that the BJP will exert relentless pressure on the TRS government and he will be taking the message about how it could not care less about the people. — DC Image

Bandi’s focus on power, jobs, paddy for padayatra

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects a model of information kiosk model to be set up by Dr. YSR Arogyasree Healthcare Trust at hospitals the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

CM Jagan mollifies MLAs left out in Cabinet reshuffle

RDPR minister K.S. Eshwarappa. (Twitter)

Whistleblower blames Karnataka minister, ends life



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi says India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO agrees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->