HC to cops: Stay off civil case of King Koti palace

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Hyderabad police to not intervene in the civil dispute involving the King Koti palace, Nizam ki Devdi, where the last Nizam had stayed, following an attempt by a gang of persons to forcibly take possession of the property on Monday.

Admitting a writ petition filed by Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd seeking a direction to the police to not interfere with their possession, Justice Kanneganti Lalita allowed the police to investigate the criminal complaints filed by the rival parties – Neeharika Infrastructrue and the Jammu and Kashmir-based Iris Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Both the parties were asked to file affidavits and the hearing was adjourned.

Meanwhile, the Narayanguda police booked six criminal cases against three persons and issued notices to 37 others who were arrested for barging into the King Koti palace premises. The arrested persons, Ahmed Bin Salam Al Jabri, Lakhan Singh and Kamal Singh, were charged with trespassing, having made preparations with criminal intent for causing hurt and wrongfully restraining any person.

“The accused during interrogation revealed the name of one Arjun who had hired them. So far we have no information about Arjun,'' said Narayanguda sub-inspector K. Nagraj. But, Naveen Kumar Agarwal of Neeharika Constructions, in a complaint lodged with the Narayanguda police itself, had alleged that Arjun Amla (of Iris Hospitality) along with his henchmen had attempted to trespass into the property.

During the course of hearing in the High Court, Rammohan, assistant government pleader, said that both sides had filed cases against each other and the police had visited the palace to inquire into the complaints.

Senior counsel Hemendranath Reddy, appearing for Iris Hospitality, pointed out that Neeharika Infrastructure had moved the High Court on Monday morning accusing the police of visiting the property and trying to interfere with their possession. But, by afternoon the company had lodged a complaint with the police that some miscreants were trying to encroach on their property.

Meanwhile, Neeharika Infrastructure submitted several documents to the police in support of their allegation that jeweller Sukesh Gupta’s men who were acting as directors of Neeharika infra had fraudulently registered a sale deed in favour of Iris Hospitality. While the two directors were removed in February 2019, backdated resolutions were prepared in May 2019 and sale deed was executed in the same month by the two directors.

While one director admitted in a criminal case that he had received a mail in May 2019 to sign on the resolution and sale deed, the Maharastra police which investigated into the forgery case, established that another director, who was a signatory to the resolution, was in Hong Kong on the day the board was purported to have met and passed the resolution.