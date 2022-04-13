Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 Conference of chief ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 12:04 pm IST
The conference is a platform to discuss challenges being faced by the judiciary and it was last held on April 24, 2016
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (DC Image)
  Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (DC Image)

New Delhi: Speedy delivery of justice, reduction in pendency of litigations and rising vacancies in the judiciary are likely to top the agenda of a conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to be held on April 30 after a gap of six years.

The conference is a platform to discuss challenges being faced by the judiciary and it was last held on April 24, 2016.

 

Such conferences are usually inaugurated by the prime minister in the presence of the Chief Justice of India and the Union law minister. This time too the prime minster is likely to inaugurate the day-long meet.

Though the agenda for the conference is yet to be finalised, sources in the government said issues such as speedy delivery of justice, vacancies in lower courts and the 25 high courts, judicial infrastructure and reduction in pendency are likely to come up for deliberations.

A few months ago, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had sent a proposal to the government to set up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India (NJIAI) to ensure adequate infrastructure for courts.

 

The proposed organisation will act as a central body in laying down the road map for planning, creation, development, maintenance, and management of functional infrastructure for the Indian court system.

The government has informed Parliament that the proposal has been sent to states for their comments as the state governments are key players in developing infrastructure for high courts and the lower judiciary.

Though it is not yet clear whether the issue of NJIAI will form part of the agenda, it may come up for discussion as a broader agenda for enhancement of infrastructure facilities for courts, the sources said.

 

After the inauguration of the conference, various working sessions are held where chief ministers and chief justices discuss the agenda items and try to reach a consensus.

Usually such conferences are held every two years but there have been exceptions. While the last conference was held in April 2016, the one before it was held in 2015. Before that, the conference was held in 2013. 

Tags: chief justice n v ramana, chief ministers conference, hc chief justices conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


