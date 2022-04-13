Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 APSRTC hikes bus far ...
Nation, Current Affairs

APSRTC hikes bus fares in the form of diesel cess from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Rs 2 was being imposed as diesel cess in Palle Velugu buses, Rs 5 in express buses and Rs 10 in AC buses, said APSRTC MD
APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addresses the media conference at Bus Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Chairman A Mallikharjuna Reddy (left) others also seen. (Photo:DC)
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has hiked ticket fares. The hiked fares come into effect from Thursday (April 14) in the form of diesel cess.

APSRTC managing director Dwaraka Thirumala Rao said that the RTC has been burdened by the increase in diesel prices and the bulk rate of diesel has further increased its burden. He said Rs 2 was being imposed as diesel cess in Palle Velugu buses, Rs 5 in express buses and Rs 10 in AC buses and the minimum fare in Palle-Velugu buses will be Rs 10.

 

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, while addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, said the RTC has increased the passenger fares due to unavoidable circumstances.

He said the fares are increased in the form of diesel cess. The RTC MD said the increase in diesel cess will generate an additional revenue of Rs 720 crore for the RTC. Tirumala Rao said the RTC ticket prices were last increased on December 11, 2019 when the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 67.

He explained that on April 13, 2022, the price of litre diesel in the market was Rs 107. From December 2019 till date, the diesel price was increased by Rs 40 which is about 60 per cent.

 

He pointed out that due to Covid the RTC revenue decreased by Rs 5,680 crore from March 2020 to March 2022. He said that the RTC did not hike bus fares till now.

Tirumala Rao said the APSRTC consumes 8 lakh HSD oil per day. With the 60 per cent increase in diesel prices, the financial burden on RTC has increased by Rs 3.2 crore every day.

The cost of tyres, spare parts, etc. required for the maintenance of buses has also increased tremendously.

To overcome this situation the RTC has decided to increase ticket fares slightly under unavoidable circumstances. The MD said that the increase of diesel cess is not a burden on passengers, it is only a cess on emergency diesel and appealed to the public to cooperate.

 

Tags: apsrtc, diesel cess, diesel prices
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


