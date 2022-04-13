Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2022 25K schools to get ...
Nation, Current Affairs

25K schools to get Nadu Nedu facelift

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 13, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Rs 11,267 cr to be spent in scheme’s second phase
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave instructions at the camp office at Tadepalli to speed up the Nadu-Nedu works. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave instructions at the camp office at Tadepalli to speed up the Nadu-Nedu works. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Renovation of 25,000 government schools estimated to cost Rs 11,267 crore in AP under the second phase of Nadu Nedu programme got a shot in the arm. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave instructions at the camp office at Tadepalli to speed up works. He further instructed that two junior government colleges be ensured in every mandal, one each for boys and girls thus adding 468 junior government colleges.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme to provide kits to school students was also emphasised during the meeting. The CM asked officials not to mind the cost as it is the responsibility of the government to take care of students. The officials informed him that the expenditure rose to Rs 960 crore, an addition of Rs 200 crore compared to last year and the kits were ready.

 

In keeping with the New Education Policy (NEP), the CM directed authorities to set up adequate classrooms for students and start the process to roll out six types of schools in a phased manner from July 2022. He stated that a subject-wise teacher placement programme must be undertaken in line with the categorisation of schools and completed by July 2024. He said that every high school and high school plus school must be affiliated to CBSE and told them to work in that direction. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to make an app for teachers and students for pronunciation of English words and include parents in it. Later, he enquired about the implementation of Jagananna Goru Muddha, and Sampoorna Poshana schemes and ordered authorities to monitor them constantly.

 

The officials informed that an SOP was done on duties to be performed by women police in the education system. They will be creating awareness on safety in schools and colleges besides educating them on how to use the Disha App.

Meanwhile, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana skipped the first review meeting on the education department. There are rumours that the minister was unhappy with the education portfolio. Sources said the minister was busy with arrangements for the marriage of his brother's daughter and informed the CM that he will skip the meeting.

 

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, school education Special CS Buditi Rajasekhar, finance secretary N. Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, SSA State Project Director Vetriselvi, and other senior officials were present.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


