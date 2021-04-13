Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2021 Rise in Covid cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rise in Covid cases ups demand for Remdesivir vials in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 13, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Pharma giants are making efforts to ramp up the production of remdesivir vials as the demand is increasing
DCA advises the health authorities to use Remdesivir injections strictly based on the requirement. (Photo: AFP)
 DCA advises the health authorities to use Remdesivir injections strictly based on the requirement. (Photo: AFP)

Vijayawada: Given the steady rise in coronavirus infections and the resultant deaths, the demand for the life-saving drug, remdesivir, has sharply increased in Andhra Pradesh in recent days.

As per information released by the state health authorities on Monday, there existed 23,115 coronavirus active cases. Eleven out of the 13 districts are having more than 1,000 active cases. Two districts — Vizianagaram and West Godavari — were having 647 and 258 active cases respectively.

 

The number of daily Covid positive cases in AP has crossed the 3,000 mark and the daily number of deaths is in the range of 10 now. On Monday, 1,091 virus-infected patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The demand for the life-saving drug is going up all over the state. Pharmaceutical giants Hetero and Cipla are major suppliers of remdesivir in their brand names like Covifor and Cipremi respectively. For an infected patient, a pack of six vials are being given as a course at the rate of two shots a day with a gap of several hours while one shot each for the remaining days. Each vial of Covifor costs Rs 5,400 and Cipremi Rs 4,000.

 

Pharma giants are making efforts to ramp up the production of remdesivir vials as the demand is increasing. The drugs control administration is sending a communication to these firms to boost their production so as to avert short supply.

Pharma industry sources say that Hetero is the major supplier remdesivir to AP and it has plans to extend the shelf-life of the vial to 12 months from the earlier period of six months. Notably, since the number of coronavirus infections had come down drastically before the start of the second wave, several unused Remdesivir vials were either returned to the firm or discarded after expiry of the six months period. In view of this, the firm is coming up with a new policy to handle both the issues.

 

A doctor attached to a government hospital in Vijayawada, Dr B. Nirmal Kumar, said, “We are administering six Remdesivir vials as a course to Covid-19 patients with comorbidities and also in cases where the oxygen saturation levels fall below 94 per cent. The drug is helping them recover. However, the infected patients having other chronic diseases are not able to survive.”

An official from the drugs control administration said, “The demand and supply for remdesivir drug is 3:1 in the sate at present. We are expecting fresh stocks very soon. Moreover, new players are also stepping in to manufacture and supply the drug to help us overcome the shortage.”

 

...
Tags: remdesivir vaccine, remdesivir vaccine demand in ap, covid cases in ap, second wave covid in ap, remdesivir injections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

BJP men stay put in trekking tents in tandas (tribal hamlets) each night, interacting with the inhabitants, understanding their problems and propagating the BJP’s development mantra before moving on to the next tanda the next morning. — DC Image

BjP youth turn crisis into opportunity, stay in trekking tents in tandas

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)

Sputnik vaccine gets nod from Centre's panel

News

GHMC decides to hold virtual meetings for newly elected council

ZP chairperson Vasantha said the education imparted in these schools will be of high standards matching with the levels of the corporate schools. — Representational image/DC

English medium in parishad schools from next academic year: Jagtial ZP Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny

Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Garbage piles on roads, foul smell, as GHMC removes bins under new initiative

Residents and commercial establishments bundle their waste and dump them near street corners. (DC)

Five jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The encounter took place near Jonagunda village situated along the Sukma-Bijapur border when a joint team of security forces were out on a counterinsurgency operation. (Photo: PTI)

Fearing another lockdown, Mumbai's migrant labourers leave for home

Trains at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus were seen packed with migrant workers as they feared an impending lockdown. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham