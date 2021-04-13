Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2021 Identify red zones a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Identify red zones and implement containment measures: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2021, 6:24 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 9:55 am IST
Dr Soundararajan instructed health department officials to focus on micro-containment zones to stall the spread of the disease
The Governor enquired about the reasons for the surge in the state and about vaccine reserves and future needs, and called for research on the causes of the spread and the variants of the virus spreading in the state. — Representational image
Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan directed health authorities to identify ‘red zones’ of Covid-19, clusters from where cases are being reported, and implement strict containment measures.

The Governor said, “People should be proactively sensitised again to strictly adhere to the preventive measures like wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, using sanitisers, and avoiding public gatherings to contain the severity of the second wave.”

 

Dr Soundararajan, who returned to the city from Puducherry on Monday evening, chaired at the Raj Bhavan a nearly three-hour high-level review of Covid-19 situation in Telangana where she instructed health department officials to focus on micro-containment zones to stall the spread of the disease. Telangana has been witnessing a serious surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks with the second wave of the disease resulting in a few thousand new cases every day.

“In such red zones, we must strictly monitor the movement of people and contain the possibility of the spread. At any cost, we must break the chain to prevent the pandemic spread,” she said.

 

She called for extra care for those in home isolation to prevent them from being potential spreaders, and for ramping up of RT-PCR tests, vaccination, and enforcement of preventive measures at markets, theatres, transportation, and other large public gatherings.

The Governor enquired about the reasons for the surge in the state and about vaccine reserves and future needs, and called for research on the causes of the spread and the variants of the virus spreading in the state. 

The officials informed the Governor that the target was to vaccinate 80 lakh people above the age of 45 years in the State.

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


