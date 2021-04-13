Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2021 Centre promises deli ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre promises delivery of additional 3.62L doses of Covid vaccine to Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2021, 5:56 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 9:53 am IST
So far, 18,56,822 people have received their first dose, while 3,02,015 of them also got their second dose too
With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days. — Representational image/DC
 With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Telangana’s efforts to mass- vaccinate people against Covid-19 received a booster dose on Monday as the Centre has promised delivery of 3.62 lakh doses of C-vaccines here late at night.

The state had on Saturday pleaded with the Centre for an urgent supply of 30 lakh doses of the vaccines.

 

As on Sunday evening, the state had a stock of 4.64 lakh doses for first and second dose takers. On Sunday, the state administered 95,169 first dose shots along with another 2,273 second dose jabs. So far, 18,56,822 people have received their first dose, while 3,02,015 of them also got their second dose too, completing their vaccination schedules.

A large portion of those vaccinated on Sunday in the state were from the 45-plus age group. The state has been asking the Centre and the Indian Medical Association to provide vaccination to all age-groups to help fight the rapid rise in the virus spread.

 

With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days.

...
Tags: centre promises 3.62 lakh covid doses, telangana aims 2 lakh covid vaccine doses a day, telangana seeks vaccine doses for all age groups, telangana check rapid spread of covid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

After the CRPF attack, Hidma left the Bastar region and moved to the dense forest areas close to the Chhattisgar-Andhra-Telangana borders. — Representational image

Mastermind behind killing of 22 CRPF commandos traced to Andhra Pradesh jungles

The EC concluded that it “carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view” that Ms Banerjee “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process”. — PTI

Election Commission slaps 24-hr campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee

The Governor enquired about the reasons for the surge in the state and about vaccine reserves and future needs, and called for research on the causes of the spread and the variants of the virus spreading in the state. — Representational image

Identify red zones and implement containment measures: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

The officials were there for trench cutting around the land to mark it as belonging to the forest. — DC Image

Locals thrash forest officials fearing takeover of podu land



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sputnik vaccine gets nod from Centre's panel

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

Polling peaceful in all five states, high voter turnout seals parties' destiny

Voters stand in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station during Tamil Nadu state legislative election in Chennai on April 6, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Garbage piles on roads, foul smell, as GHMC removes bins under new initiative

Residents and commercial establishments bundle their waste and dump them near street corners. (DC)

Five jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The encounter took place near Jonagunda village situated along the Sukma-Bijapur border when a joint team of security forces were out on a counterinsurgency operation. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham