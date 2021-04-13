Centre promises delivery of additional 3.62L doses of Covid vaccine to Telangana

With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Telangana’s efforts to mass- vaccinate people against Covid-19 received a booster dose on Monday as the Centre has promised delivery of 3.62 lakh doses of C-vaccines here late at night.

The state had on Saturday pleaded with the Centre for an urgent supply of 30 lakh doses of the vaccines.

As on Sunday evening, the state had a stock of 4.64 lakh doses for first and second dose takers. On Sunday, the state administered 95,169 first dose shots along with another 2,273 second dose jabs. So far, 18,56,822 people have received their first dose, while 3,02,015 of them also got their second dose too, completing their vaccination schedules.

A large portion of those vaccinated on Sunday in the state were from the 45-plus age group. The state has been asking the Centre and the Indian Medical Association to provide vaccination to all age-groups to help fight the rapid rise in the virus spread.

With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days.