Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2020 Coronavirus lockdown ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus lockdown extension: PM Modi to address nation

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2020, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2020, 3:01 pm IST
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday
A man holds his mother and stands in a queue outside a bank to withdraw COVID-19 relief money from their Jan Dhan accounts during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Santipur in Nadia district. PTI photo
 A man holds his mother and stands in a queue outside a bank to withdraw COVID-19 relief money from their Jan Dhan accounts during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Santipur in Nadia district. PTI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

 

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, pm modi on coronavirus, pm modi address on coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa interacts with fruit and vegetable vendors during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka to focus on resource mobilisation to overcome financial crisis

A deserted road in Dubai (PTI photo)

Stranded in Dubai airport for 3 weeks, 19 Indians desperate to return home

Two women offer food to people on street during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19, in Chennai. (PTI)

Palaniswami issue clarification on ban on food distribution during lockdown

Thermal screening of a patient being conducted who has come for a check-up at Flu Corner in Charak Palika Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Moti Bagh, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

How far has India reached in flattening the curve?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

How far has India reached in flattening the curve?

Thermal screening of a patient being conducted who has come for a check-up at Flu Corner in Charak Palika Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Moti Bagh, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

13 coronavirus patients recover in Odisha

A pilot (unseen) operates a Japanese spray machine for sanitizing a locality during nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

How Kerala is poised to win the fight against Covid-19

Medical staff collect samples from people at a walk-in sample kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala. (AFP)

Missing Tablighi attendees from Maharashtra traced and quarantined

Forensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

MP shifts prisoners amid lockdown, Kamal Nath raises concern over virus spread

A modified tanker is used to sanitise a locality amid nationwide lockdown over coronavirus. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham