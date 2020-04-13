Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2020 Half of India's ...
Half of India's districts now under corona shadow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Apr 13, 2020, 2:47 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2020, 2:47 am IST
The number of patients has doubled to nearly 8500 in a week
The Old Delhi Railway Station stands deserted on Sunday. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
New Delhi: Nearly three weeks into a India's coronavirus lockdown, half of India’s 718 districts are now affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last 10 days, the highly contagious pathogen has spread to 120 new districts. On March 29, no more than 160 districts had been under the virus' shadow. That number doubled in a week's time, shooting up to 284 by April 6.

 

Some 8,447 people are infected countrywide and 273 have died. On Sunday, 918 more people tested positive and 34 people died. Recoveries from the disease stand at 765.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 1,761 cases, followed by Delhi (1,154), Tamil Nadu (969), Rajasthan (700), Madhya Pradesh (564), Telangana (504), UP (452) and Gujarat (432).

Maharashtra also has the highest number of deaths, 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh 36, Gujarat 22 and Delhi 19. Punjab has had 11 deaths, Tamil Nadu 10 and Telangana nine. Other states with fatalities include Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka (6 each), West Bengal (5), Jammu and Kashmir (4) and Uttar Pradesh (5), Haryana and Rajasthan (3 each), Kerala (2), Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam (1 each).

India's current strategy is to seal off the hotspots and increase testing capacity, which has proved crucial wherever the coronavirus has been reasonably staved off, such as in Kerala.

Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry said today that testing will now be extended to private medical colleges as well. They will be mentored by 14 mentor institutes such as AIIMS and Nimhans.

At present, 151 government and 68 private labs carry out such tests.

A senior ICMR official said a total of 1,86,906 samples have so far been tested. An average of 15,747 samples were tested per day in the past five days.

The ICMR official said there are 40-plus candidates for  vaccine development but none of them has reached the next stage.

Mitigation measures continued to be focus of the administration away from the hospitals and quarantine centres. A senior home ministry official Punya Salila Srivastava said the railway, civil aviation and consumer affairs ministries are working in tandem with states to resolve logistics problems in delivering essential supplies.

 Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the the PDS has enough grains to feed over 81 crore people over the next nine months. He said that with a bumper wheat crop expected, stocks were going to be adequate for much longer.

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
