Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2020 13 coronavirus patie ...
Nation, Current Affairs

13 coronavirus patients recover in Odisha

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
The man, who hails from Kalahandi, was undergoing treatment at Ashwini Hospital, a dedicated facility for covid patients in Cuttack,
A pilot (unseen) operates a Japanese spray machine for sanitizing a locality during nationwide lockdown. PTI photo
 A pilot (unseen) operates a Japanese spray machine for sanitizing a locality during nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

Bhubaneswar: One more person, who was afflicted with COVID-19 in Odisha, has recovered on Monday, taking the total number of patients cured of the disease to 13 in the state, health department officials said.

The man, who hails from Kalahandi district, was undergoing treatment at Ashwini Hospital, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients in Cuttack, they said.

 

Odisha has so far reported 54 coronavirus cases while a 72-year-old patient from the state capital died of the disease.

"Happy to share that one COVID positive case of Kalahandi district, presently at Ashwini Covid hospital, Cuttack, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. Our best wishes to him," state's health and family welfare department tweeted.

Of the recovered patients, seven are from Bhubaneswar, two from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri and Kalahandi, the officials said.

National Health Mission (NHM) director Shalini Pandit said over 80 per cent of the patients in the state are asymptomatic and many of them will not require hospital care.

The officials said testing for the novel coronavirus has been started at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Sunday.

The new testing unit is an addition to the existing facilities at RMRC, AIIMS and ILS in Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

"Laboratory development and equipment installation work are going on in full swing at VIMSAR in Burla for commencing COVID testing at the earliest," they said.

Meanwhile the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has withdrawn the containment zone order from the area around Pattapole in the city.

The civic body, on April 4, had declared Pattapole as a containment zone after a man had tested positive for COVID- 19.

The man has been cured of the disease and discharged from hospital, an official of the CMC said.

The restriction was withdrawn after all the people who had come in contact with the man have tested negative for coronavirus, the official said.

The test results of all symptomatic cases in the containment zone found negative and there is no local transmission in the area, the CMC said in a statement on Sunday night.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus in odisha
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa interacts with fruit and vegetable vendors during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka to focus on resource mobilisation to overcome financial crisis

A deserted road in Dubai (PTI photo)

Stranded in Dubai airport for 3 weeks, 19 Indians desperate to return home

Two women offer food to people on street during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19, in Chennai. (PTI)

Palaniswami issue clarification on ban on food distribution during lockdown

A man holds his mother and stands in a queue outside a bank to withdraw COVID-19 relief money from their Jan Dhan accounts during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Santipur in Nadia district. PTI photo

Coronavirus lockdown extension: PM Modi to address nation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus lockdown extension: PM Modi to address nation

A man holds his mother and stands in a queue outside a bank to withdraw COVID-19 relief money from their Jan Dhan accounts during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Santipur in Nadia district. PTI photo

How far has India reached in flattening the curve?

Thermal screening of a patient being conducted who has come for a check-up at Flu Corner in Charak Palika Hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Moti Bagh, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

How Kerala is poised to win the fight against Covid-19

Medical staff collect samples from people at a walk-in sample kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala. (AFP)

Missing Tablighi attendees from Maharashtra traced and quarantined

Forensic officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct an investigation, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

MP shifts prisoners amid lockdown, Kamal Nath raises concern over virus spread

A modified tanker is used to sanitise a locality amid nationwide lockdown over coronavirus. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham