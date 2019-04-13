Vijayawada: EVM issues delayed polling till 3.30 am

The AP provisional poll percentage has been put as 78.8 per cent for the 175-seat Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats from the stte. (Representational Images)

Vijayawada: Polling went on in one booth in West Godavari district till 3.30 am on Friday, due to problems with the EVMs. At some places, polling went on beyond 12.30 am.

The AP provisional poll percentage has been put as 78.8 per cent for the 175-seat Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats from the stte.

The chief electoral officer office has recommended re-polling for two booths, both in Guntur district.

“Since the polling at some places had gone until as early as 3.30 am on Friday we are still calculating the poll percentage. As of now the turn out is put at 78.1 per cent and it may further go up,” said an official at the CEO office.

As per the available figures, Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts recorded the highest turnout of 85 per cent, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Kadapa 70 per cent.

