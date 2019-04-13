Telangana saw voting dip in all Lok Sabha seats

Political pundits said that the voter turnout in the recent polls dipped due to last minute developments pertaining to fielding of candidates by all political parties. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Khammam topped the voting for the LS elections with 75.28 per cent while Hyderabad stood at the bottom with 44.75 per cent, as per the revised figures released on Friday. The overall polling percentage stood at 62.69 per cent.

Surprisingly, the Khammam LS constituency recorded 82.55 per cent in 2014 polls and even though the polling percentage dipped by seven percentage it still stood on the top.

Political pundits said that the voter turnout in the recent polls dipped due to last minute developments pertaining to fielding of candidates by all political parties. They said that voting percentage in Hyderabad, Secun-derabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella has been consistently decreasing in successive election since voters desperately waiting for a change in leadership.

The voters have been expressing their dissent by staying away from the elections. Experts said the low turnout in current election was an expression of dissent by voters against all political parties. Hence the overall polling percentage remained at 62.69 in current elections while it was 70.89 in 2014 polls.

During the current election every constituency seen a dip when compared to 2014 polls. They also said that a whopping number of 15 lakh common voters residing in Greater Hyderabad and parts of Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Khamman have decided to vote in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to decide fate of political parties.

This gives them a choice to vote for the MLA candidate at the local level and MP candidate who would fought for the trivial issues like special category status, setting up steel plant Kadapa and Dugarajapatnam port. These issues have encouraged common voters to opt for AP rather than voting for stable government in Telangana.