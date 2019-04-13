LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2019 Tamil Nadu to decide ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu to decide on NEET's continuance, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Apr 13, 2019, 3:44 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 3:56 am IST
Congress president on whirlwind electioneering in TN.
Poll allies Rahul Gandhi and M.K. Stalin wave at people on their UPA election campaign in Salem on Friday. (Image DC)
 Poll allies Rahul Gandhi and M.K. Stalin wave at people on their UPA election campaign in Salem on Friday. (Image DC)

Salem: Asserting that States “should not be ruled by direct orders from the Prime Minister's office (PMO)”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that his party, working with the DMK will restore the rights of the States, ensure that the country's cultural pluralism was not undermined and leave the continuance of issues like National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college aspirants, to the State governments.

“The suicide by the girl medical aspirant Anitha of Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu in protest against the NEET finds a mention in the Congress party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and no other student should die over such an issue in Tamil Nadu or in other States,” Rahul said addressing a huge joint rally with DMK president M K Stalin here on Friday in support of the DMK-Congress led alliance candidates for Salem, Kallakurichi, Erode, Karur and Namakkal constituencies.

 

“Only the State governments should decide whether NEET is necessary or not and we have made this clear in our manifesto,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“We believe in consultations with the people to help solve their problems but neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor BJP do not believe in any such consultations with the people,” he said, and cited how Modi demonetizing high value currencies had overnight struck a destructive blow to the Indian economy. The demonetization decision was not discussed with anybody, but Modi regime extended favours to two industrial groups, he charged.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi's 'Make-in-India” programme,  Rahul said, “you take any product in the market today, it has the label 'Make in China'. The Congress party, if elected to power, will completely restructure and simplify the GST and “do away with the Gabbar Singh Tax”, he stressed. The 'Nyay' or minimum income guarantee programme to the poor will be a frontal attack on poverty, he added.

Explaining the rationale of the DMK-Congress-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP believed only “in one culture, one singular idea of Idea and one history”, while the reality was that India is a multi-cultural, multi-lingual society. “We want to protect and nurture this pluralistic society and hence Congress and DMK has joined together to create a strong and prosperous India that respects its pluralistic ethos,” he elaborated.

Rahul charged the BJP government and the Prime Minister with “running Tamil Nadu by the PMO, from Nagpur (RSS headquarters), stifling the voice and culture of Tamils; but we respect the distinct culture and ancient history of the Tamil society.” When Tamil Nadu farmers were on a prolonged fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the Prime Minister did not even bother to meet them, Rahul said. He also listed the key features of the Congress manifesto, including jobs creation and strengthening Panchayati Raj.

Speaking at the rally, the DMK president, M K Stalin, reiterating his optimism that the DMK-Congress alliance would sweep all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said present indications are that “my declaration that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister gains strength by the day.”

Highlighting the important aspects of the DMK's poll manifesto, Mr Stalin said though Mr. Modi was now saying they would “fulfill” the aspirations of the people after being in government for five years, the overall mood among the people is to “send the Modi government packing home.”

He charged that Prime Minister Modi had done nothing beneficial for the poor people in the last five years.

Senior leaders of Congress and DMK, the TNCC president K S Azhagiri, the contesting candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections from this region were among those who participated.

...
Tags: prime minister modi, congress president rahul gandhi, national eligibility-cum-entrance test (neet), dmk president m k stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem


Latest From Nation

Thol.Thirumavalavan of VCK and Ravi of MNM,

AIADMK gives tough fight to Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram

Kamal Haasan

Vote for genuine change in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

AIADMK logo.

GST, demonetization make battle tough for AIADMK-BJP in Tirupur Lok Sabha

Piyush Goyal

Neet should not be scrapped, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions in CBD for PM Narendra Modi's visit

Due to traffic congestion around palace ground, vehicle users are advised to use following route to reach their destination. (Photo: ANI)

Fake news goes viral over RCB’s poor run

Now you may be wondering, how such can court pass such an order. Don't be surprised, it is actually 'fake news’ which has gone viral following the disappointing performance of RCB in the present IPL season.

South Western Railway to run poll special trains to Karwar

A SWR official told Deccan Chronicle,

Bengaluru: C.S. Putturaju kin not raided, says Income Tax department

During the raids the assessees had reportedly admitted to an additional income of Rs 40.50 crore.

Former Congress minister skips campaign in Nagamangala

N. Cheluvarayaswamy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham