Tamil Nadu can’t be run from Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi

SANJEEVI ANANDAN
Published Apr 13, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Congress president said Stalin will be the next Chief Minister.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin during an election campaign in Salem on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin during an election campaign in Salem on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Krishnagiri: Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election meeting on Friday at Krishnagiri said that Tamil Nadu should be run by its own people and could not be run from “Nagpur” an euphemism for the RSS headquarters in that city.  

“Tamil Nadu can be controlled by its people and not by others from Nagpur (place of RSS headquarters). Tamil Nadu should be ruled by a Tamil-speaking person who knows the state well and Stalin will be the next Chief Minister,” declared Rahul.

 

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks that he can control the people of Tamil Nadu, by “controlling” the AIADMK government in the State.

Rahul Gandhi was in Krishnagiri to seek support for his party candidate Dr A. Chellakumar contesting for the Krishnagiri parliament constituency and S.A. Sathya fielded by the DMK for Hosur Assembly bye-polls. Addressing a large crowd here, Rahul said that the Modi without realising that the India has millions of different ideas, expression, language and history, was trying to impose his own singular idea on this country.

“It is important that all states having different ideas, languages, culture are to be represented. DMK, Congress and our other partners today are fighting for this reason because Modi thinks that he can impose his own idea on this country,” Rahul declared.

Projecting the DMK leader M.K. Stalin as the next Chief Minister of the state, he said, “Modi thinks that he can control the people of Tamil Nadu just because of having the AIADMK government in his control.”

Explaining about the income guarantee scheme, ‘Nyay’,  Rahul said that he was not for destroying the economy, but to carry out a “surgical strike against poverty”. “Modi promised `15 lakh in every Indian’s bank account. I knew it is a lie and called Congress economist and asked how much money the government of India can put in every poor person’s bank account,” Rahul said.

...
