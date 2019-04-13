Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC against Congress chief’s remarks on Rafale

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Monday, a contempt petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi seeking criminal contempt acti-on against Congress president Rahul Gand-hi for his remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent Rafale verdict.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna told senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the petitioner that it will hear the plea on April 15.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the “SC has said, chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict.

Counsel said that Mr Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks as that of the apex court and tried to create prejudice, which is per se contempt.

The court said it would have a detailed hearing of the review petitions later. By the December judgment, the court had concluded that it was satisfied that the process for procurement of the 36 Rafale jets has been complied with.