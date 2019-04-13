Maoists claim responsibility for killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi

Sainath, said Mandavi was targeted by Maoists because he was part of the process of development of Bastar. (Representional Image)

Bhopal: The Darbha division of CPI (Maoist) has owned responsibility for killing of local BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, terming it a retribution for strengthening road and communication networks in the region by the state government.

A statement issued purportedly by secretary of Darbha Division functioning under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), Sainath, said Mandavi was targeted by Maoists because he was part of the process of development of Bastar.