LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao asks Transco to boost network

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 1:49 am IST
TS Transco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao on Friday inspected a 400-KV underground cable for the Rayadurg Scheme at a site in Seoul, South Korea.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed TS Transco to further strengthen the transmission network to cater to the upcoming demand of 3,000 MW in Hyderabad.

TS Transco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao on Friday inspected a 400-KV underground cable for the Rayadurg Scheme at a site in Seoul, South Korea. Mr Prabhakar Rao said that Transco had invested Rs 11,300 crore in its transmission network over the last three years, improving the transmission capacity from 14,000 Mega Volt Amps (MVA) to its present capacity of 27,850 MVA.

 

He said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had directed Transco to strengthen the transmission network to the upcoming demand in and around the Hitec City by taking up a 400/200/132 KV substation at Rayadurg.

and to connect the 400-KV lines with an investment cap of Rs 1,365 crore.

He said that the Chief Minister had directed Transco to expedite the substation works in view of the rapidly growing demand and asked to ensure the import of the 400 KV underground cables in order to complete the substation and connected line works swiftly.

Mr Prabhakar Rao along with Transco officials visited the Taihan Electric Wire Company in South Korea and inspected the 400 KV underground copper cables. The material will be shipped shortly to Hyderabad for early completion of the subject source line from the existing 400 KV Kethireddypally substations to the upcoming 400/200/132 KV substation at Rayadurg.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, ts transco, rayadurg scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Thol.Thirumavalavan of VCK and Ravi of MNM,

AIADMK gives tough fight to Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram

Kamal Haasan

Vote for genuine change in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

AIADMK logo.

GST, demonetization make battle tough for AIADMK-BJP in Tirupur Lok Sabha

Piyush Goyal

Neet should not be scrapped, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Farmer hacked to death

On Friday morning, Naresh took his cattle to his field for grazing and set them free, while he got busy with routine chores.

Hyderabad: Pregnant woman told to skip SI physical test

The High Court was dealing a petition by M. Prameela, native of Somla Naik thanda in Suryapet district, seeking to direct the board to grant time to her until she is fit after giving birth and allow her to participate in further selection processes like the final written examination (FWE), without insisting on the physical efficiency test. (Representational Image)

12-year-old girl falls to death in Chaitanyapuri

Around about 6 am, Harinath and his elder daughter Yoga Varshini, a Class VI student, went to the under-construction house for curing. Sometime later, Harinath went down to the ground floor while Varshini waited on the second floor. (Representational Image)

Congress defectors served notice over merging

Telangana High Court

K. Chandrasekhar Rao to empower officials in districts

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham