K Chandrasekhar Rao asks Transco to boost network

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed TS Transco to further strengthen the transmission network to cater to the upcoming demand of 3,000 MW in Hyderabad.

TS Transco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao on Friday inspected a 400-KV underground cable for the Rayadurg Scheme at a site in Seoul, South Korea. Mr Prabhakar Rao said that Transco had invested Rs 11,300 crore in its transmission network over the last three years, improving the transmission capacity from 14,000 Mega Volt Amps (MVA) to its present capacity of 27,850 MVA.

He said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had directed Transco to strengthen the transmission network to the upcoming demand in and around the Hitec City by taking up a 400/200/132 KV substation at Rayadurg.

and to connect the 400-KV lines with an investment cap of Rs 1,365 crore.

He said that the Chief Minister had directed Transco to expedite the substation works in view of the rapidly growing demand and asked to ensure the import of the 400 KV underground cables in order to complete the substation and connected line works swiftly.

Mr Prabhakar Rao along with Transco officials visited the Taihan Electric Wire Company in South Korea and inspected the 400 KV underground copper cables. The material will be shipped shortly to Hyderabad for early completion of the subject source line from the existing 400 KV Kethireddypally substations to the upcoming 400/200/132 KV substation at Rayadurg.