LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2019 Day after discharge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Day after discharge from Delhi hospital Dalai Lama says, ‘feel at ease’

AFP
Published Apr 13, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
The Buddhist monk, global celebrity and thorn in China's side was admitted to the Max hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.
The Dalai Lama told his followers on Friday to 'feel at ease' as he was discharged from a New Delhi hospital three days after being admitted with a chest infection. (Photo: File)
 The Dalai Lama told his followers on Friday to 'feel at ease' as he was discharged from a New Delhi hospital three days after being admitted with a chest infection. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Dalai Lama told his followers on Friday to "feel at ease" as he was discharged from a New Delhi hospital three days after being admitted with a chest infection.

"I received the necessary medical treatments and now feel kind of normal," the 83-year-old told reporters in a video posted on his official Twitter account as he left the medical facility on Friday morning.

 

"I have recovered very well. So, everyone, please feel at ease! I wish to thank everyone for your sincere concern and prayers for me," he said in the video shot by Voice of America's Tibetan language service, according to accompanying subtitles of his remarks in the clip.

The Tibetan spiritual leader said the cause of his illness had been a "kind of flu... which persisted for a while. After a thorough check-up -- X-rays and other diagnosis -- it was found that there was some lung (infection)."

The Buddhist monk, global celebrity and thorn in China's side was admitted to the Max hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

His personal spokesman Tenzin Taklha told AFP that the Dalai Lama would now spend "several days of rest" in Delhi before returning to Dharamsala, the northern Indian hill station where he has lived in exile for six decades.

In 1959, at the age of 23, he fled the Tibetan capital Lhasa and across the frozen Himalayan border, disguised as a soldier, as Chinese troops poured into the region to crush an uprising.

In India, he set up a government-in-exile and launched a campaign to reclaim Tibet that gradually evolved into an appeal for greater autonomy -- the so-called "middle way" approach.

Simple monk

The self-described "simple Buddhist monk" has spent decades crisscrossing the globe mixing with monarchs, politicians and Hollywood actors pressing his case.

His status as a global symbol of peace whose message transcends faith has earned comparisons to visionaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

But he has also drawn the fury of an increasingly assertive China, branding him a "wolf in a monk's robe" and accusing him of trying to split the nation.

Although still a hugely popular speaker, he has cut back on his global engagements and has not met a world leader since 2016 -- while governments have been wary of extending invitations to him for fear of angering Beijing.

His admission to the hospital this week, which attracted widespread media interest and a flood of wishes of goodwill on social media, also served as a reminder that the question of his succession is far from clear.

The Dalai Lama has sought to pre-empt any attempt by Beijing -- which has effectively wiped out organised opposition to its rule in Tibet -- to name his reincarnated successor, even announcing in 2011 that he may be the last in the lineage.

The Tibetan spiritual leader enjoys wide support across the partisan divide in Washington, where a senator raised the issue of his succession at a hearing Tuesday.

Senator Cory Gardner, the Republican who heads the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on Asia, said the United States should follow the Dalai Lama's lead on how to choose his successor.

"Let me be very clear -- the United States Congress will never recognise a Dalai Lama that is selected by the Chinese," Gardner said.

...
Tags: dalai lama, new delhi, hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

It would have been most gratifying had the Indian govt. succeeded in extracting an apology from the British for this gruesome massacre,

Attempt is being made to create hatred between Ali and Bajrangbali: Mayawati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October, defying US warnings of sanctions on countries buying Russian military equipment. (Photo: File)

'Heard, Understood' by US: Sitharaman on Indo-Russian missile deal

Rabri Devi said, 'Nitish Kumar had said that he wants to see Tejashwi as Chief Minister in 2020 if we (Mahagathbandhan) declare him the prime ministerial candidate.' (Photo: ANI)

Nitish willing to make Tejaswi CM, if Oppn declares him PM candidate: Rabri Devi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
 

IPL 2019: Dhawan one of best opening batsmen in world, says Ganguly

Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly described Shikhar Dhawan as one of the best opening batsmen in the world and revealed that his franchise was 'desperate' to rope in the left-hander after he left Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch in July; will debut diesel automatic in India

India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to be a diesel-only model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in J&K

Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. (Photo: Representational)

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Rahul visits memorial, salutes people of India

In the visitor's book, Rahul wrote that the cost of freedom must never be forgotten. (Photo: ANI)

100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: President, PM pay tribute

The massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters. (Photo: ANI)

Will protect state’s tradition: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions in CBD for PM Narendra Modi's visit

Due to traffic congestion around palace ground, vehicle users are advised to use following route to reach their destination. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham