LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2019 Country will be fini ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Country will be finished if Modi returns: Navjot Singh Sidhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Apr 13, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Asking people to vote for Ms Sushmita Dev, Sidhu reitratd that country would see a new dawn soon.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Guwahati: Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who on Friday addressed a public rally at Silchar in Southern Assam’s Barak Valley said that the Narendra Modi government has looted the common masses in the past years and the country will be totally finished if Mr Modi becomes the Prime Minister once again.

Mr Sidhu, who addressed the public rally for Congress candidate Sushmita dev at Itkhola ground said that the Modi government has looted the masses in the past five years and helped industrialists like Ambani to increase their wealth.

 

Amidst the slogan like- “Gali Gali Mein Shor Hain, Chowkidar Chor Hain” and “Agla Pradhan Mantri Kaisa Ho, Rahul Gandhi Jaisa Ho”, Mr Sidhu said that Mr Modi had promised before the last Lok Sabha elections that each and every citizen of the country will get Rs. 15 lakh in their bank accounts and two crore jobs will be given every year if the BJP came to power, but those were nothing but proved to be the “fake promises”.

Asking people to vote for Ms Sushmita Dev, Mr Sidhu reitratd that country would see a new dawn soon.

He also Ms Sushmita Dev’s role in the parliament and said, “You deserve every victory to carry forward the legacy of your illustrious family in serving the people of Silchar and India.

...
Tags: navjot singh sidhu, narendra modi government, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Thol.Thirumavalavan of VCK and Ravi of MNM,

AIADMK gives tough fight to Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram

Kamal Haasan

Vote for genuine change in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

AIADMK logo.

GST, demonetization make battle tough for AIADMK-BJP in Tirupur Lok Sabha

Piyush Goyal

Neet should not be scrapped, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Metro will halt at Madhapur station from today

Trains were brought to their respective up and down line directions by making use of the crossover line at Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Tank Bund Circle traffic to be rerouted

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: MBBS grads land PG seat at OGH without internship

Osmania Medical College

Hyderabad: Farmer hacked to death

On Friday morning, Naresh took his cattle to his field for grazing and set them free, while he got busy with routine chores.

Hyderabad: Pregnant woman told to skip SI physical test

The High Court was dealing a petition by M. Prameela, native of Somla Naik thanda in Suryapet district, seeking to direct the board to grant time to her until she is fit after giving birth and allow her to participate in further selection processes like the final written examination (FWE), without insisting on the physical efficiency test. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham