Country will be finished if Modi returns: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Guwahati: Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who on Friday addressed a public rally at Silchar in Southern Assam’s Barak Valley said that the Narendra Modi government has looted the common masses in the past years and the country will be totally finished if Mr Modi becomes the Prime Minister once again.

Mr Sidhu, who addressed the public rally for Congress candidate Sushmita dev at Itkhola ground said that the Modi government has looted the masses in the past five years and helped industrialists like Ambani to increase their wealth.

Amidst the slogan like- “Gali Gali Mein Shor Hain, Chowkidar Chor Hain” and “Agla Pradhan Mantri Kaisa Ho, Rahul Gandhi Jaisa Ho”, Mr Sidhu said that Mr Modi had promised before the last Lok Sabha elections that each and every citizen of the country will get Rs. 15 lakh in their bank accounts and two crore jobs will be given every year if the BJP came to power, but those were nothing but proved to be the “fake promises”.

Asking people to vote for Ms Sushmita Dev, Mr Sidhu reitratd that country would see a new dawn soon.

He also Ms Sushmita Dev’s role in the parliament and said, “You deserve every victory to carry forward the legacy of your illustrious family in serving the people of Silchar and India.