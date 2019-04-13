LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 13 Apr 2019 Caste factor pips Hi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Caste factor pips Hindutva in Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 2:29 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 2:29 am IST
The 2017 Assembly elections and the candidate selection for the ongoing LS elections prove that the caste factor remains important in the state.
For the upcoming elections, the Congress and the BJP have nominated 15 candidates from the Patidar community considered to be the most influential in electoral politics. (Representational image)
 For the upcoming elections, the Congress and the BJP have nominated 15 candidates from the Patidar community considered to be the most influential in electoral politics. (Representational image)

Ahmedabad: It is said that the Hindutva factor matters in a state like Gujarat, unlike in UP and Bihar where the caste factor works. But the 2017 Assembly elections and the candidate selection for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections prove that the caste factor remains important in the state, and has always been there in a subtle manner.

For the upcoming elections, the Congress and the BJP have nominated 15 candidates from the Patidar community considered to be the most influential in electoral politics. The BJP has focused on the OBC votes and nominated nine candidates.

 

The Gujarat population comprises approximately 43 per cent OBCs, 12.5 per cent Patidars or Patels, and 9 per cent Muslims. The BJP has not nominated a single Muslim candidate and the Congress one.

Political observers recalled that in the 1980s, Congress stalwart and four-time chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki had experimented with the much-debated KHAM, consolidating the Kshstriya, Harijan (Scheduled Caste), Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim votes to win 149 out of 182 seats in the Assembly elections in 1985. Since then, the OBCs stayed with the Congress till Mr Narendra Modi came to power as Chief Minister.

The BJP, after Mr Modi became CM in 2001, fought the 2002, 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections mainly on the Hindutva and development planks.

Even then, the caste factor was there and played a crucial role.

Mr Modi snatched a major share of the OBC vote from the Congress. When former CM Keshubhai Patel, a strong Patel leader, parted ways with the BJP on grounds of injustice to Patidars, it was the OBC consolidation that saved the BJP.

The caste factor surfaced again in 2017. Young OBC leader Alpesh Thakor’s Thakor Sena sprang up to oppose Mr Hardik Patel’s demand to include the Patidar community in the OBC reservation quota. In absence of Mr Modi, who had become Prime Minister by that time, the state witnessed caste playing a more important role than previously.

The BJP’s tally reduced to 99 from 117 mainly due to the resentment of Patidar voters in the Saurashtra region.

Political analyst and director of National Institute of Journalism and Mass Communication Dr Shirish Kashikar says, “It is not that caste doesn’t play a role in electoral politics, but it is one of the many factors. Caste has always proved crucial in any election in Gujarat. Had it not been there, the KHAM theory wouldn’t have come up.”

...
Tags: hindutva, patidar community, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

Thol.Thirumavalavan of VCK and Ravi of MNM,

AIADMK gives tough fight to Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram

Kamal Haasan

Vote for genuine change in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan

AIADMK logo.

GST, demonetization make battle tough for AIADMK-BJP in Tirupur Lok Sabha

Piyush Goyal

Neet should not be scrapped, says Piyush Goyal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Metro will halt at Madhapur station from today

Trains were brought to their respective up and down line directions by making use of the crossover line at Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Tank Bund Circle traffic to be rerouted

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: MBBS grads land PG seat at OGH without internship

Osmania Medical College

Hyderabad: Farmer hacked to death

On Friday morning, Naresh took his cattle to his field for grazing and set them free, while he got busy with routine chores.

Hyderabad: Pregnant woman told to skip SI physical test

The High Court was dealing a petition by M. Prameela, native of Somla Naik thanda in Suryapet district, seeking to direct the board to grant time to her until she is fit after giving birth and allow her to participate in further selection processes like the final written examination (FWE), without insisting on the physical efficiency test. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham