2 terrorists gunned down in Shopian

Shopian: Two terrorists were gunned down on Saturday in an encounter which broke out with security personnel.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to ANI, IGP SP Pani said: "Once search operation started, terrorists fired from a hideout situated in an open area. After that, forces engaged the terrorists. What we are getting to know is that two terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered."

"The final search operation is underway. Based on the material seized, affiliation has been identified to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Police have registered a case," he added.

Further details are awaited.