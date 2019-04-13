LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

2 terrorists gunned down in Shopian

ANI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.
Based on the material seized, affiliation has been identified to Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Image: ANI)
Shopian: Two terrorists were gunned down on Saturday in an encounter which broke out with security personnel.

Speaking to ANI, IGP SP Pani said: "Once search operation started, terrorists fired from a hideout situated in an open area. After that, forces engaged the terrorists. What we are getting to know is that two terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered."

"The final search operation is underway. Based on the material seized, affiliation has been identified to Jaish-e-Mohammed. Police have registered a case," he added.

Further details are awaited.

