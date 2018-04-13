search on deccanchronicle.com
Taj Mahal minarets damaged in storm

Published Apr 13, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Darwaza-a-Rauza, the main gateway, is a structure built of marble and strongly reminiscent of Mughal architecture.
Tourists walk past the debris after a powerful storm Wednesday night toppled two minarets at the entry gates of the Taj Mahal on Thursday. (Photo: AP )
 Tourists walk past the debris after a powerful storm Wednesday night toppled two minarets at the entry gates of the Taj Mahal on Thursday. (Photo: AP )

Lucknow: Stone minarets of the south and royal gates of the Taj Mahal were damaged in a freak storm that lashed Agra on Wednesday night.  One of the minarets at the south gate fell off and one of the small domes was also hit. There was no official comment from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)  that is responsible for the maintenance of the Taj Mahal.

According to reports, a 12-foot minaret with a metal finial, which is part of the main gate, called Darwaza-e-Rauza, was blown away by high-speed winds.  It is from this royal gate that tourists get their first view of the 17th century monument of love.

 

Darwaza-a-Rauza, the main gateway, is a structure built of marble and strongly reminiscent of Mughal architecture. Its arches are marked by calligraphy. Earlier in 2016, when one of the minarets of Taj Mahal was reportedly damaged, the Archaeological Survey of India had blamed monkeys. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s storm caused considerable damage to the city.

