search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Stop victim shaming: Smriti Irani alleges politicisation of rape cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 13, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Earlier, Union min Maneka Gandhi in a video said she was 'deeply, deeply' disturbed by Kathua rape case.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said, 'The law and the administration will work according to the constitution. As a woman, I would request that victim shaming should not be done.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said, 'The law and the administration will work according to the constitution. As a woman, I would request that victim shaming should not be done.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Commenting for the first time over the two rape cases – Kathua gangrape and murder and Unnao rape – that have shaken the nation, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised the attempts to “politicise” the cases and urged that victim shaming be stopped.

Responding to a question on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's midnight march in protest the Union information and broadcasting minister said, "The law and the administration will work according to the constitution. There are some people who want to politicise such incidents and that is expected too. But as a woman, I would request that victim shaming should not be done.”

 

Irani, while taking a dig at the Congress over Samajwadi Party’s leader Gayatri Prajapati, a rape and corruption accused fielded in the Uttar Pradesh polls, said, "Those who asked for votes for Gayatri Prajapati are protesting today. People know the reality."

The Congress had an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, in a video said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case and the ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years.

Read: 'Deeply disturbed' Maneka Gandhi to ask for death penalty for child rape

Talking to the media on Friday afternoon, the women and child development minister said, “Media wants that action be taken within two minutes. Action is being taken by state governments.”

Defending BJP, MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the party is not shielding anyone and culprits will be brought to charge and law will take its own course.

“A fair probe was done in Kathua case. SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested,” the BJP leader said.

Talking about the Unnao rape case, Lekhi said, “Unnao rape incident happened 10 months back. Police gave a statement in front of the magistrate in which MLA’s (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) name was not taken. After that the girl wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following which charge of rape against MLA came into the picture. After that, probe was initiated into the matter.”

Attacking the Opposition, BJP spokesperson Lekhi said, “You see their (Opposition) plan, first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments.”

BJP-led NDA government is witnessing a major backlash over these two incidents with the Opposition accusing the government of shielding the culprits and not taking necessary action.

Tags: unnao rape case, kathua rape, meenakshi lekhi, smriti irani, maneka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

'Deeply disturbed' Maneka Gandhi to ask for death penalty for child rape


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brain-eating chimps that hunt baby monkeys could reveal new clues on human evolution

The researchers found that the animals eat the brains of infants, adolescents and juveniles first.
 

No Internet for Samsung’s Galaxy J2 Pro budget smartphone

The Korean Galaxy J2 Pro can do voice calls, send SMS and even take pictures — that pretty much wraps up the functionality.
 

X-mini SUPA review: A good speaker with big bass

The SUPA is a good portable Bluetooth speaker that pumps out some booming tunes that brim a moderately big space.
 

Friday the 13th: 9 things you did not know about infamous date

It's possible that Thomas W. Lawson's novel Friday the Thirteenth also contributed to the date's infamy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women, here are scents which help seduce men

For subtlety, one should choose soft musk notes with a touch of creamy sandalwood. For an air of mystery, choose notes of oriental amber and incense with a touch of spice. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice for Asifa: If we don't rise now, then when?

Little Asifa was born a Kashmiri Muslim into a family that falls under the category

Watch: After Cong, BJP lawmakers seen relishing snacks during fast

The BJP leaders were seen snacking on sandwiches and chips in a video that went viral. (Screengrab | ANI)

Home Ministry tightens nooze, takes robust steps to block porn access for employees

Former Union Home Secretary G K Pillai had said that some subordinate staff in the MHA would see pornographic content on Internet and download malware in office, leading to compromise of the computer networks. (Photo: File | PTI)

Scary ride: UP govt official drives 4 kms with man clinging onto car bonnet

A man clings on to the bonnet of a car in UP's Ramnagar as a block development officer drives for 4 km. (YouTube | Screengrab)

'Deeply disturbed' Maneka Gandhi to ask for death penalty for child rape

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was 'deeply, deeply' disturbed by the Kathua rape case. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham