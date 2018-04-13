Silence of PM Modi, Ministers on rape cases questioned

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the Unnao rape case and questioned why the accused BJP MLA was yet to be arrested. The Congress also asked whether the Prime Minister would observe a fast on the rising crimes against women under BJP rule in the country.

Earlier in the day, Union minister V.K. Singh reacted on the Kathua rape case, saying “we as humans” had failed the eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed but she would not be denied justice.

This is perhaps the first reaction from a BJP minister on the issue. While the Opposition slammed the BJP top leadership including ministers for its silence on the Unnao rape case involving a party MLA, several Union ministers sought to defend the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh facing criticism over its response to the alleged gangrape of the minor in Unnao, saying it is committed to protecting women.