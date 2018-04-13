search on deccanchronicle.com
RSS summons Shivraj Singh Chouhan on caste clashes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 13, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Mr Chouhan who air dashed to Nagpur following a summon from the Sangh leadership had a closed-door meeting with Bhayaji Joshi.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s “sudden” visit to RSS headquarters at Nagpur on Wednesday night has created a buzz in the ruling BJP circle here. Mr Chouhan who air dashed to Nagpur following a summon from the Sangh leadership had a closed-door meeting with Bhayaji Joshi, the number two in the RSS, BJP sources said on Thursday.

The “unscheduled” meeting comes in the wake of bloody violence witnessed during the April 2 Bharat Bandh called by Dalit outfits to protest against dilution of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, by the Supreme Court, that led to death of eight people. Sources said the Sangh leadership expressed serious concern over the growing incidents of conflict between the Dalits and others leading to social unrest in society.

 

Incidentally, the caste clashes occurred when the RSS was holding ‘Samajik Samrasta Sammelan’ in Bhopal for the past months to bring the Dalits to the mainstream of society. Sources said the Sangh leadership also felt an unnecessary controversy was created by granting minister status to five religious leaders by the MP government.

